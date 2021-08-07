10 Angelina Jolie Movies You May Not Know About











In the acting piggy bank of the beautiful actress, there are both comedy roles and dramatic roles.

Drama, 2007

Director – Michael Winterbottom

Also starring – Dan Futterman, Irfan Khan

About what: journalist Marian (Jolie) knows that her reporter husband was captured by terrorists in Pakistan. A girl in late pregnancy is trying to find her husband and rescue him from trouble. The dramatic film is based on the memories of the real Marian, who published the book The Brave Life and Death of My Husband Danny Pearl.

Thriller, 2006

Director – Robert De Niro

Also starring Matt Damon, Alec Baldwin

About what: Jolie played the wife of Edward Wilson, whose prototype was the real character James Jesus Angleton – the man who organized one of the most powerful secret organizations in the world – the CIA. In pursuit of his principles, he was ready to sacrifice the most precious thing in his life – his own family …

Thriller, 2004

Directed by D.J. Caruso

Also starring Ethan Hawke, Kiefer Sutherland

About what: FBI agent Illyana Scott (Jolie) takes on an unsolved series of brutal murderers – the maniac has been wielding a hedgehog for about 20 years, but the police are not even a step closer to capturing him. Unconventional methods of investigation of a brave girl lead to the first results – she goes on the trail of the killer …

Comedy, 2002

Directed by Stephen Herek

Also starring Edward Burns, Tony Shalub

About what: comedic roles in Jolie’s acting piggy bank are not so common, and her character – charming journalist Lanny charms. According to the plot, an ambitious reporter is predicted an imminent death – she has only seven days to live, and she is ready to change her fate. Until it’s not too late…









Drama, 1999

Director – James Mangold

Also starring Winona Ryder, Clea DuVall

About what: for the role of the mentally unstable Fox Angelina received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Her heroine is a frequent patient of psychiatric clinics, here people lead a completely different life, communicate and make friends. New patient Suzanne (Ryder) gets closer to Lisa – friends run away from the clinic together.

Comedy, 1999

Director – Mike Newell

Also starring John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton

About what: Nick (Cusack) is the best flight controller, but one day newcomer Russell (Thornton) appears, who is famous for his violent personality, but at the same time is just as good at what he does. And both fall in love with the beauty Mary (Jolie) …

Comedy, 1998

Director – Willard Carroll

Also starring Dennis Quaid, April Grace

About what: the film brings together six different stories – a romantic meeting in a club, an elderly couple making a vow to each other again, a social phobia who decided on a date, a stranger wandering around bars and pouring out his soul to strangers. Sad and very touching drama.

Crime drama, 1998

Director – Tony Chinchiripini

Also starring Rosanna Arquette, William Forsyth

About what: during the robbery, Johnny accidentally kills his partner and goes to jail. Released, he decides to start over, but the sister of the murdered man, Gloria (Jolie), wants revenge. But the girl is trying to first figure out whether Johnny was guilty of the death of her brother or a tragic accident …

Drama, 1997

Director – Andy Wilson

Also starring – David Duchovny, Timothy Hutton

About what: the former brilliant surgeon (Duchovny), who lost his career due to a fatal mistake, accepts the mafia’s offer to work for them. He becomes practically the court doctor of the bandits and falls in love with a woman (Jolie) of the most important and dangerous crime boss.

Dramatic mini-series, 1997

Director – John Frankenheimer

Also starring Gary Sinise, Mayor of Winningham

About what: Jolie played the wife of the controversial Governor of Alabama, George Wallace. Her husband has been accused of conflicting views, racist remarks and controversial policies on more than one occasion. Despite this, Cornelia loved her husband and was always with him. And on that fateful evening, when the assassination attempt was made, too …

