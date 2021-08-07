10 most embarrassing kisses on screen

Воспоминания актеров и откровенные признания в несовершенстве мировых красавцев и красоток.

On-screen kissing is one of the most challenging parts of filming for any actor. Although, at first glance, it may seem that there is nothing supernatural in this at all. Just close your eyes, imagine your lover, and surrender to the surging feelings. This is how we imagine the filming process, but in reality everything turns out to be much more prosaic. Actors have to worry about dry lips, bad breath, eating at the wrong time, kissing with their ex or under the supervision of their parents. We tell about the most awkward, unsuccessful and frankly unpleasant kisses in the history of cinema in a new by no means romantic selection.

Penn Badgley + Blake Lively

Once, on one of the talk shows, actor Penn Badgley, who became famous for his iconic role in the TV series “Gossip Girl,” said that the best and worst kissing in his career happened with the same girl. She turned out to be the amazing Blake Lively, who at one time was Penn’s real girlfriend. Needless to say, the most awkward kiss on the set of a cult story took place between young people when they had already parted ways?

Emma Watson + Rupert Grint

British actress Emma Watson has repeatedly stated that the most difficult stages in the filming of the Harry Potter saga were precisely the “romantic episodes”. However, neither then, nor now the girl could hardly call them in any way attractive. Kissing Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe was unbearable to her. The actress has repeatedly said that it was incredibly embarrassing and wrong. And you yourself could feel at least some kind of chemistry if you kissed with almost your own brothers?

Liam Hemsworth + Jennifer Lawrence

Liam has repeatedly spoken impartially towards his Hunger Games partner Jennifer Lawrence. So, the girl had a strange habit of eating garlic or a tuna sandwich right before the kissing scenes. Naturally, Hemsworth was not happy with such a choice of a partner, but he definitely remembered these kisses for the rest of his life.

Miles Teller + Shailene Woodley

A similar problem with her partner’s unsuccessful jokes had Miles Teller. On the set of the movie “Fascinating Time” Shailene the play of the beloved actor, who will then accompany her in the film “Divergent”. Teller repeatedly complained that before onscreen kisses Woodley starts chewing on Chinese food that doesn’t smell like lilies of the valley at all.

Dane Cook + Kate Hudson

Another actress who prefers to eat obscene food before shooting a kissing scene is Kate Hudson. The comedian complained about the blonde Dane Cook and her partner in My Best Friend’s Girl. So, just before the shooting, Kate ate onions, which, of course, aroused indignation from her partner.









Selena Gomez + Dylan Sprouse

Unhappy Selena Gomez experienced her most awkward kiss of her life on the set of the show “All tip-top, Or Zach’s life and Cody”. Not only did the singer missed a little and didn’t kiss Dylan’s lips at all. Sprouse, so at that time she was also in love with his twin brother Cole… That’s really what failure…

Reese Witherspoon + Robert Pattinson

The incredibly romantic picture “Water for Elephants” does not seem so touching for the leading roles. So, Rob admitted that during the shooting of the kissing scene he had a terrible runny nose, and he literally wiped his nose on Reese’s wig. Witherspoon… The actress also recalled that the very scene was really too wet. and…disgusting.

Tobey Maguire + Kirsten Dunst

One of the most romantic kisses in the history of cinema, when the hero Toby hangs upside down in the image of Spider-Man, turned out to be a complete failure. Of course, to the audience, the scene seemed the most beautiful picture in the world, but Maguire himself had not very pleasant memories. Not only did water from a hose constantly get into his nose, which imitated active rain, but also Kirsten lowered the mask from her on-screen lover so that he literally could not breathe normally.

James Franco + Sienna Miller

On the set of Camilla’s Honeymoon, Franco and Miller played lovers, and of course they had to kiss. However, James is very reluctant to recall that very scene. Then have Sienna there was a terrible toothache, so the kiss was not at all dizzy, or even a little pleasant.

Millie Bobby Brown + Finn Wolfard

When Millie had to go through her first on-screen kiss, she was only 15 years old. Of course, the girl’s parents were present on the set, so you can imagine what a shock for her the first kiss in her life was.