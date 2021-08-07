5 stars you can’t recognize without makeup

Looking at these photos, once again you are convinced that the dazzling beauty of celebrities is most often just the result of the skillful work of stylists and makeup artists.

Cara Delevingne

The British actress and model does not hesitate to appear in public without makeup. And sometimes it looks like it just woke up. Kara’s negligence in appearance has become one of the chips, her fans have long been accustomed to such photographs.

Of course, the face of the actress without makeup is strikingly different from the one we see on glossy covers.

Katie Holmes

American actress and ex-wife of Tom Cruise is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. But meticulous paparazzi often manage to capture a celebrity without makeup and in casual clothes. Of course, in such pictures, Katie looks pretty ordinary.

The actress herself is not worried about such pictures, again and again appearing in public places without makeup.

Sophie Turner

The star of the “Game of Thrones” saga also chooses naturalness in everyday life. Sophie doesn’t make up for anything, despite the fact that her fair skin and hair make her look rather faded. The actress admitted that she had to dye her hair red for filming in “Game of Thrones”, and in this form she felt more sexy and daring, but still she is more familiar and comfortable being a blonde.









Lena Headey

Another actress from the cult saga, who played the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. The refined beauty of the actress won the hearts of thousands, if not millions of fans. However, this time the hair color – blond – was chosen only for filming and was not natural. After the film, fans saw Lina the brunette, which, admittedly, not everyone liked. However, Lina is not at all worried about it.

The actress constantly exposes photos in the networks without makeup and with disheveled hair, believing that naturalness cannot be ugly.

Ann Hataway

Ann Hataway

Hollywood beauty Anne Hathaway is not easy to recognize without makeup. But, despite the fact that she does not look so dazzling without makeup, the actress calmly uploads such photos, and the paparazzi often catch Ann in her natural form. After all, is it always worth hiding your natural face, because a person’s soul is much more important than his appearance, isn’t it?