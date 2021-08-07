All the novels of Angelina Jolie

After her divorce from Billy Bob, Angelina started a short romance with Uma Thurman’s husband Ethan Hawke. The actors met in good tradition on the set, and soon began to secretly meet. However, in parallel with this, the actor played several other novels. Having learned that she was far from the only one for her beloved, Jolie broke all contacts with Hawke.

The most serious and longest love affair of a Hollywood beauty began again on the set. Angelina met her third husband, Brad Pitt, during the filming of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2005. A colleague in the shop was so fascinated by a partner that for her sake, without hesitation, he put an end to his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. Already in 2006, Jolie and Pitt had their first joint child, and from that moment they began to live in a big friendly family. The star couple was christened Brangelina, and it seemed that their union would be eternal. In 2014, the long-awaited stellar wedding took place, but then something went wrong in the relationship. Two years after the ceremony, Brad and Angelina announced a divorce that lasted longer than the marriage itself. Only in 2019, the ex-spouses finally resolved issues of custody of children and the division of property.







