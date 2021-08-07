Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zakhara spent the day shopping

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

The last day, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie devoted to shopping. The Hollywood actress (like ordinary people) uses the day off to go shopping. As a mother of six children, Angelina finds time for each child – the actress spent Saturday with 16-year-old Zakhara.

Paparazzi caught Jolie and her daughter near a toy store in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles, where Angelina and Zahara came to get gifts for friends’ children.



For a day walk, Angelina chose a classic sand-colored trench coat, a white cotton dress and brown sandals. Zakhara preferred convenience to fashion and put on leggings and sneakers. Following sanitary standards, the mother and daughter wore medical masks all the time.

Recall that Zakhara recently underwent surgery. This became known from Jolie’s column for Time magazine, in which she talked about raising children of different backgrounds and the problems they face because of their skin color (the actress gave birth to three from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and the actors adopted three).



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Maddox

Recall that Jolie and Pitt adopted Zahara when she was only six months old, in July 2005 in Ethiopia. There Jolie was in the framework of the UN humanitarian mission.

In addition to Zakhara, the couple have five children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

With 57-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie continues the battle for custody of the children. And although last month the judge ruled in favor of joint custody, Jolie intends to fight for sole custody of her own and adopted children.











Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh