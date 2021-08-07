Saturday, August 7, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Angelina Jolie was spotted on a date with a popular rapper




    Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted on a date with rapper The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) in Los Angeles, reports The sun

    The 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old rapper spent several hours at the restaurant, according to eyewitnesses, after which they left the institution separately.

    Canadian rapper who won awards this year Billboard and iHeart, at various times met with model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez.

    In May 2021, it was reported that the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt won the actress has a child custody court. At the same time, the three children of Jolie and Pitt expressed a desire stand up against a father in court

    Pitt and Jolie have six blood and adopted children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.




