Ariana Grande – The singer has set a new record on Instagram

Popular singer Ariana Grande, with 239 million followers on Instagram, has set a new record.

A few days ago, the singer posted on the network tender footage from her secret wedding, which “blew up” Instagram, gaining almost 26 million likes and 294 thousand comments. The most popular “wedding” post by Ariana Grande bypassed the last publication of the XXXTentacion rapper, who died in a shootout (24.6 million likes), as well as the post of American star Billie Eilish, in which she published a photo showing her new hair color (23 million likes) …

But the leader in “likes” on Instagram Ariana Grande still could not get by. The egg snapshot posted on the @world_record_egg account continues to hold the absolute record – over 55 million hearts.









Recall that on May 15, 2021, the popular singer Ariana Grande married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The celebration, which was modest but tasteful, was attended by only 20 people – the most dear people and friends. The celebration took place in the backyard of the singer’s luxurious California mansion.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the 27-year-old American star Ariana Grande was in a wedding dress from the famous designer Vera Wong, which was sewn to her order. A whole team of professionals worked on Ariana’s wedding look. For such an important event, the singer chose a delicate, tight-fitting strapless dress with an open back, which emphasized her graceful figure. She completed her wedding look with earrings with pearls and diamonds, as well as white high heels.

