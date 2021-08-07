Armie Hammer accused of violence found a replacement in the film with Julia Roberts – Gazeta.ru

Actor Dan Stevens will join Julia Roberts and Sean Penn on the set of Gaslit, reports Deadline…

Stevens will play former White House adviser John Dean. He will replace Armie Hammer, who lost his role on the series after being accused of violence.

Earlier, a woman named Effie revealed that Armie Hammer allegedly committed a sex crime against her in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017. She also clarified that she met Hammer through Facebook in 2016. After a while, they allegedly entered into a relationship in which the actor treated her abusively and cruelly.

Prior to this, screenshots of the correspondence that Armie Hammer allegedly conducted with unknown girls were circulated on the network. In correspondence with one of them, the actor allegedly unequivocally hinted that he was aroused by fantasies about cannibalism, and admitted that he cut the heart out of an animal and ate it warm.

Previously reportedthat Armie Hammer had lost his role in The Billion Dollar Spy.