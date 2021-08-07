Bad girl, Parisian and Stanislavsky’s rival. 15 Facts About Kristen Stewart | Movie

Kristen Stewart knew from childhood that she would be an actress

Kristen Stewart was born on April 9, 1990 in Los Angeles. Her mother was a script editor, her father was a production designer.

“I grew up on the set, it seemed to me like some kind of children’s camp. And when the film crew got together, it was like a gang of pirates, guarding untold treasures. It was my dream to become a member of this gang! I had no goal of becoming an actress – I wanted to be mine on the set, to work there and be part of the endless magic. Therefore, I demanded from my parents that they take me to auditions – to any, just not to go to school and gradually approach the world of cinema ”.

After the first unsuccessful castings, Kristen was ready to give up

The first auditions did not bring any results: the future actress was not taken anywhere for several years. Nevertheless, at the age of eight, she already had her own acting agent, who saw her on the stage of the school theater. However, despite the support of the agent, at the age of nine, Kristen decided that she would not go anywhere else.

“I remember some other idiotic audition. Children were required to have dimples on their cheeks and smiles in 32 teeth. And so that they spin beautifully, pretending to dance, although there was no music. And then I realized – no more castings. It just isn’t for me. I am not able to do it. “

Luckily, Kristen’s mom persuaded Kristen to go to another audition, the last one. It was a role in Rose Trosh’s independent film Safety of Things. Nine-year-old Stewart got it.

Kristen Stewart left school after eighth grade

Acting career and endless auditions occupied almost all the time of the young actress. At school, she began to feel like an outcast.

“I was a black sheep or almost even a scarecrow. Classmates shied away from me, considering me haughty and rude. And I was not rude – I was quick: to be different on the set does not work. In addition, everyone knew that I often act in films – and frankly envied me. Therefore, after the eighth grade, I ran away from school and switched to home schooling: it was easier for everyone. “

Meanwhile, the projects in which Kristen Stewart starred became more and more significant. At the age of 12, she was on the set of David Fincher, who was filming Panic Room, and Jodie Foster became her screen mother. A couple of years later, she got her first leading role – in the teenage comedy Forbidden Mission. Until the furor of “Twilight” was only four years.

Kristen was a “bad girl” at the time of lockdown

Stewart does not hide that the pandemic, forced seclusion and idleness did not work on her in the best way.

“I was just awful. I was locked up, smoked a lot and drank almost constantly. But then I woke up on April 9, my birthday, and, as it were, saw myself from the outside. And you know, I almost burned out with shame. In general, I had to quit smoking and drinking. And I don’t regret it. “

Filming in “Twilight” was not without injuries

On-set injuries happen all the time, and Kristen Stewart was no exception. “Twilight gave me some unpleasant moments. For example, when we were filming a relatively simple scene, I broke two thumbs at once on both hands. And this happened during the take – and it was he who later entered the final editing. So, if you notice that in one of the scenes I am writhing in pain, do not rush to give me an Oscar for it: this is real pain, not played. “

When “Twilight” ended, Kristen was terribly happy

Shot from the movie “Twilight”



As we know, it was the vampire saga that made Kristen a world-class star. However, when it became clear in 2012 that the fifth installment would be the last, the actress breathed a sigh of relief.

“I am in seventh heaven with happiness, because this story is finally over! Bella was incredibly cool to play, but to be honest, she totally wore me out. Now I want to go further: to develop and fight for new roles. But know that if Stephenie Meyer writes a new novel, then I will be the first in line, eager to buy it, because I love it! “

In preparation for Twilight, Stewart watched over a hundred vampire films

Be that as it may, today Kristen recalls working on the vampire saga with a smile.

“I am incredibly grateful to my Bella. She is my complete opposite: we even have different gaits! Therefore, in order to somehow understand my heroine, I reviewed all the pictures about vampires that I could find. And on tiny details I selected what could be useful to me. In general, Bella has become a real challenge for me. But I live just to accept these challenges. Only they make me really strong. ”

Paris is Kristen Stewart’s favorite city









Have you noticed that Kristen looks like a Frenchwoman? If you ever meet Stewart in person, be sure to tell her about it – she loves such compliments.

“They always tell me that Paris suits me – that I suit Paris, and it suits me. I love to be in this city, it is easy for me to work here. In Los Angeles, I usually turn into a stay-at-home girl, but here I feel like wings grow behind my back. Paris is my inspiration, it would be difficult for me to live without it. “

Stewart the cat has a collar from Lagerfeld

The actress has had a luxurious Bengal cat named Max for several years. “I spoiled him, of course, but it couldn’t be otherwise. After all, Max is not just a pet. I have a real mental connection with him: and it is not weaker than Bella and Edward! This is probably why he “begged” me for some luxurious accessories. For example, he has a pair of collars designed by Karl Lagerfeld himself. I like them very much – and the cat, by the way, too ”.



Kristen Stewart prefers bright makeup

“I am a man of contrasts. It’s easier for me either not to paint at all, or to revel in bright, rude-bold colors. The crazier the color, the better! Make yourself blood red shadows? Why not?! Better this way than some nondescript easy make-up that red carpet makeup artists adore. But I also use the darkest shadows under the evening dress. And I don’t think anyone can forbid me to do it! “

Stewart has a special way of working on the role.

The actress does not like long preparations for filming. However, Kristen believes that this is precisely her weakness.

“I only read the script once. Then I decide whether I will act in this project or I do not need it. And even after agreeing, I never open the script again. Thus, I learn about the episodes that I have to play an hour before the command “Motor!”. Therefore, as you understand, I don’t bite my lines in advance, but I adapt to the situation already on the set. This approach allows you to keep the freshness of the reaction and perception. “

In evening dresses, Kristen feels uncomfortable

Kristen Stewart represents several luxury brands at once, including Chanel and Balenciaga. However, her favorite “outfits” are T-shirts and jeans.

“I’m a uniform man. Once upon a time, I dressed every day as if I was going to a party in an expensive club. Then I wore only expensive suits – they cheered me up. But today everything is a little bit different. I like to feel comfortable, and I am comfortable only in very simple things. True, at home I can happily dress up in some kind of silk robes that look like a robe. But this is at home.

When it comes to pompous appearances, I get very nervous. Sometimes it even comes to panic: “God, what should I wear to amaze everyone ?!”. And most often I am amazed in some kind of evening dresses, which I do not really like. Therefore, the red carpet is my constant headache. ”

By the way, on one of these tracks – at the Cannes festival – Kristen defiantly kicked off her heels and went barefoot. It was a kind of protest: the dress code, which obliges actresses to wear high-heeled shoes, seems humiliating to her.

Kristen Stewart would like to become a director

Stewart announced her directorial ambitions a long time ago, but her work on her debut project became known only two years ago. It will be a film adaptation of the book by Lydia Yuknavich “Water Chronology”.

“I am growing up, and every year it becomes more difficult for me to be just an actress. I need to create something from the very beginning to the end, from the script to the ending credits. Acting doesn’t give me that opportunity. And I’m tired of being a part of what others create. For my colleagues, this, apparently, is not a problem: they are so flexible that they can accept any idea and make it their own. I can do that too, but every year it becomes more difficult. “

Several years ago, Kristen Stewart came out.

When Kristen was 15, she began a relationship with actor Michael Angarano, who was three years her senior. And in 2018, Robert Pattinson appeared in Stewart’s life, an affair with whom stretched out for several years. Then the girl started an affair with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman, and in 2016 she openly admitted her bisexuality.

“It was very difficult. When I first went on a date with a girl, everyone around was in shock: “How, are you really a lesbian?”. And I was just a 20-year-old who was trying to find myself. But I was never ashamed of my orientation, I just did not like to put myself on display. I tried not to be photographed with men, so that there would be no unnecessary gossip. And I saw that if I tell you about my bisexuality, it will affect those who are next to me. Therefore, it was difficult for me. But it never happens otherwise. “

Kristen Stewart considers herself an absolutely happy person

“I am really happy today. I enjoy my freedom. I like to think that everything I do helps someone to understand themselves better. This is unrealistically cool! And I am glad that today I have freedom of choice. By the way, this does not mean that I will never love a guy again. I was in love with all the guys I ever met, I didn’t play with them and I didn’t lie. This means that I do not know what will happen next. And do not blame me, all people are different.

For example, there are those who love fried cheese and are ready to eat it around the clock. I’m different. I need to try everything. I am one of those who say: “Fried cheese is great! But what else can you find on your menu ?! “