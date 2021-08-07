BBW blogger repeated the topless picture of Gwyneth Paltrow and made fans laugh

Australian blogger Celeste Barber, known for her parodies of photos and videos of world celebrities, repeated the picture of Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The post appeared on her Instagram page.

Paltrow’s original footage is topless. Her body, including the hair on her head, is completely covered in gray clay. Barber, in turn, was photographed in a split bathing suit, consisting of a light top and a black bottom. The blogger covered herself with a thick layer of earth and painted a mustache on her face. “Homeschooling sucks,” she captioned the post.

The publication made Barber fans laugh. “Your photo is a thousand times better than the original!”, “Celeste, you are the funniest woman on the planet!” – they wrote.









