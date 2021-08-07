Blake Lively publicly joked about Ryan Reynolds. What does Gigi Hadid have to do with it?

“I think you and I would be a much better couple.”







Legion media

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds











The funny antics of Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds now extend not only to their family, but also to their stellar colleagues. The 33-year-old actress decided to humorously congratulate her friend, 26-year-old model Gigi Hadid, who recently celebrated her birthday.









Lively posted archived photos and videos in Stories showing her, her husband Ryan, and the birthday girl in 2018 attending a Taylor Swift concert as part of the Reputation Tour. In one of the videos, Hadid cheerfully lights up to the song King of My Heart. “It’s a shame that you’re insanely hot and not just a funny girl,” Blake signed.

Another photo shows Lively sitting backstage at the same concert between her husband and girlfriend. “Happy Birthday. I think you and I would be a much better couple, ”the actress wrote with irony.

Recall that Hadid celebrated her birthday on April 23 at her home in New York. She invited only the closest to the celebration: beloved Zayn Malik, sister Bella, mother Yolanda Hadid with boyfriend Joseph Gingoli, makeup artist Patrick Ta, model agent Luis Mattos and several other people. Gigi’s birthday feature was a food truck that was parked right outside her apartment. There, the guests together with the birthday girl prepared hot grilled cheese sandwiches, and could also order more dietary food.