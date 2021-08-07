Cameron Diaz called the condition for the removal of a career from a pause

The actress has not appeared in public for a long time.

Fanta Cameron Diaz have already noticed that recently she disappeared from the screens, and appeared in public for a very long time – in 2014.

Nevertheless, to the great delight of fans, the star of “Home Video” can still “appear”, albeit not in large-scale projects, but those that do not require full dedication.









Diaz decided to pause her career quite deliberately. Nevertheless, the actress and model did not completely cut ties with her professional activities and left a “loophole”.

Last year, in an interview, she noticed that half of her life is in the spotlight and at the moment she does not see anything wrong in order to devote time to her beloved and choose the format in which she would like to return to the world. “But I don’t intend to act in films yet,” said the Masks star.

At the same time, the insider said that Diaz would be happy to consider those projects that would not take much of her time, because she was going to devote it to her husband Benji Madden and little daughter Raddix.

“Cameron enjoys family happiness away from filming, as she has been working nonstop for almost 20 years and needs rest,” a Geo.tv source quotes.

While Diaz hesitates whether to return to work, the retired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the contrary, are thinking about a career in show business.