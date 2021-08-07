Cameron Diaz spoke about motherhood: “I have entered the best phase of my life.”

Cameron Diaz

Earlier this year, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 41-year-old husband Benji Madden announced on Instagram that they had become the parents of their daughter Raddix. The couple refused to share the details of her birth (the press did not report on the pregnancy of the actress). The couple is still silent, but Diaz from time to time tells how her life has changed with the advent of the child.

The actress, who gave up a career in Hollywood for the sake of a quiet family life, is gradually returning to the media space, and some insiders predict her return to the cinema. But while Diaz is busy promoting business projects and caring for a six-month-old baby, which she recently spoke to Rolling Stone magazine.

I entered the best phase of my life – motherhood! Cameron said.



According to her, after the birth of Raddix, Benji traded the rock hits of his band Good Charlotte for the musical repertoire of Sesame Street.

We’re really stuck on Sesame Street. We have a Baby Shark remix and of course Benji has already written a dozen songs for the Raddix. – said the actress.

In an interview, she also said that, together with her friend Catherine Power, is now producing wine from organic grapes.







