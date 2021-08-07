Catwoman’s Big Love and Big Mistake: 15 Facts About Anne Hathaway | Movie

Anne Hathaway felt special as a child

Anne Hathaway was born in Brooklyn and, at first glance, was a typical American child: outwardly, she was no different from her peers and friends. However, at the age of seven, the girl was enrolled in an acting school. The future star was terribly proud of this: how big, she traveled with her mother across the city for a couple of lessons! True, in the classes themselves, Anne felt like a gray mouse and could not boast of any serious success. And so it was until the acting teacher instructed the kids to “work on tears.”

“Suddenly it turned out that, except for me, no one in the group could cry on request,” Hathaway told reporters. – “That was incredible! Yesterday I was completely ignored, and now everyone was whispering “look at Ann, look at Ann!”. In response, I roared even louder, and the other students could not do anything. It was always very easy for me to “shed a tear”. Naturally, after this incident, I began to suspect that I am not like ordinary children … “.

Ann received her first fee at age 13

Miss Hathaway grew up in a family in which, in her own words, there was never extra money, but her parents still did not face serious financial problems: her father was a lawyer, her mother was an actress. Therefore, Ann did not need to earn extra money. But how can you refuse to work in the crowd? When Ann was thirteen years old, she was invited to a project, on the set of which she spent thirteen (!) Weeks. The fee seemed huge to the future actress: the girl received $ 50. With this money, she bought expensive leather pants, which she still cannot throw away.

As a teenager, Anne Hathaway considered herself ugly.

Until the age of eighteen, the actress could not stand her appearance. “I was sure that I was ugly,” Anne admitted in one of her interviews. “That is why I didn’t use makeup at all and dressed in whatever came close to hand. For example, she pulled on her older brother’s shirts and felt comfortable. “ “And then it seemed like I woke up,” the actress recalls. “I suddenly began to accept my appearance, I began to like myself for who I am. And I realized that decorating yourself is great, and taking care of yourself is a special, incredibly feminine ritual. After that, everything in me changed … ”.

Anne Hathaway was about to retire to a convent

Miss Hathaway was raised as an exemplary Catholic, so religion has long been an important part of her daily life. She even seriously considered devoting herself to the ministry of the church. And if not for the theater, it is quite possible that now Ann would be a nun in one of the Catholic monasteries. Fortunately, this scenario was something of a fallback for her. That all changed when Hathaway’s older brother openly declared his sexuality. His family supported him, but the priests did not. Then Ann, along with her parents, moved from the Catholic Church to the Episcopal Church, which has supported the LGBT movement since 1976. However, disappointment in religion has done its job, and now the actress answers all questions about her religion extremely evasively and reluctantly.

Ann had to trick the director to get a role in Brokeback Mountain

When Miss Hathaway was in school, she gave her father her word not to do three things: never get on a motorcycle, never get tattoos until she was 23, and don’t lie. The last point turned out to be the most problematic, but since that time Ann has really tried to tell only the truth. Nevertheless, there were cases in her life when the actress had to resort to “little tricks”. For example, at the casting of Brokeback Mountain, she was asked if she was familiar with horseback riding. Realizing that in a second she might be left without a role, the actress, without batting an eye, replied that she had been an excellent rider since childhood.

True, then she had a hard time: preparing for filming, Hathaway spent more than one hour in the saddle so that no one would find out about her deception.

Anne Hathaway fell out of her chair at The Princess Diaries audition

There is no actor or actress who has never got into a stupid casting situation. Anne Hathaway is no exception: the embarrassment happened to her at her first major audition. Ann flew to New Zealand to shoot The Other Side of Paradise. However, while transplanting in Los Angeles, she learned from her agent that the casting for Garry Marshall’s new project, which was then called “The Tribeca Princess”, had begun. Ann decided to take a chance and pretty quickly received an invitation to meet with the director.

“Everything seemed to be going well,” the actress later said. “We had a very nice conversation, we quickly found a common language … But I was so nervous that I did not understand at all what I was doing. It got to the point that at some point I fell off my chair with a crash. It was terribly embarrassing, but it seems to me that it was precisely because of this embarrassment that they approved me: Marshall was just looking for some ridiculous fool, so my fall impressed him greatly. “

Anne Hathaway could not get rid of her smoking habit for a long time

Anne Hathaway has never experienced a particular craving for tobacco smoke, but on the set of Rachel’s Getting Married, she had to learn to smoke: her heroine, a drug addict, never parted with a cigarette. As a result of filming, the actress formed a bad habit, which Hathaway could not get rid of for several years. In the end, she succeeded, but while working on “Once Upon a Time in New York,” Anne started smoking again, which she regrets very much.

“This is a disgusting addiction,” the actress admits. “When you don’t smoke for a long time, a cigarette starts to seem like a kind of attribute of romance, independence and everything in this spirit. In fact, this is not so: it is just smoke that you push into your lungs. “









Anne Hathaway tries not to eat meat

Anne has been interested in vegetarianism since about twelve years old, but she never managed to completely abandon meat. “I really like fish,” the actress said in one of her interviews, “although I absolutely do not support the way it is grown or caught. Be that as it may, I try not to deviate from the vegetarian diet, which, to be honest, does not always work out. But I really love broccoli and do not drink coffee at all. And I try to stay away from alcohol too ”.

Catwoman’s role was not easy for Hathaway

Being Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s hit “The Dark Knight Rises” proved to be very challenging for Hathaway in terms of physical activity. Firstly, the actress was forced to constantly train: several grueling hours a day for a couple of months. Secondly, she had to lose weight – the suit did not forgive extra grams. Thirdly, filming for Nolan is always associated with colossal psychophysical costs: the director requires the actors to work to the limit of their capabilities. Be that as it may, Hathaway loves this project.

The actress got into it unexpectedly for herself: when she was invited to audition, she was sure that she was offered to play … Harley Quinn. And she was very surprised when Nolan said that she looked like Catwoman.

Anne Hathaway loves evening dresses

When Hathaway was a teenager, she might well have gone on a visit wearing her older brother’s worn T-shirt. But this period is in the past. Today Ann chooses clothes that combine comfort with femininity. “I love dresses that make me feel chic,” she says. – “The main thing is that the outfit does not require any additional design solutions or modifications. Excessive embellishment always annoys me a little. “ And Anne very often takes pictures of herself before leaving the house. This habit came to her after an unpleasant incident at the Oscars. Then the actress was accused of the fact that her outfit is vulgar and it is not difficult to see the details of her figure through the dress. Therefore, now with the help of a photo, Hathaway is trying to see himself from the outside and make sure that everything is in order with her image.

Hathaway’s romance with an Italian businessman ended in scandal

At 21, Anne began dating Italian millionaire Rafaello Folieri. “God, what a naive fool I was!” – the actress recalls. – “I fell in love and did not ask unnecessary questions. Yes, he was incredibly rich for me, but when you are in love, what difference does it make where he got the money? “ “We were together for four years, and then the relationship began to gradually go wrong. Either they saw him with some models, while I worked hard on the set, then we began to quarrel about any reason. “

“And then people from the FBI came, Rafaello was arrested, and I was told that he embezzled $ 50 million, which was donated to a charitable foundation. After that I left. But to be honest, our romance ended not because of the arrest: had it not been for him, we would still have parted in a week … “.

Be that as it may, the scandal was high-profile, and Anne’s reputation suffered greatly – after all, she was considered one of the founders of the foundation from which Folieri stole. Fortunately, the actress was never charged, although her diaries were confiscated during the investigation.

Anne Hathaway is not shy about confessing her love to her husband

A few months after breaking up with Folieri, Miss Hathaway met a man with whom she had been married for eight years. His name is Adam Shulman and he is an actor and jewelry designer. “I need him,” said the star in one of her interviews. “Now society demands from a woman that she does not need anyone, that she knows how to solve all problems herself. And I can really handle any situation. But why? With him I can do the same, only much better. “

“When I met him for the first time, I immediately realized that such men are a huge rarity. And if I want to be happy, I need to grab hold of him – and not let go. Maybe it’s the aftertaste of a previous toxic relationship, I don’t know. But I chose Adam – and I have never regretted it. “

Now the couple have two sons: son Jonathan was born in 2016, and Jack just a year ago.

Anne Hathaway is not very fond of social networks.

Hathaway, of course, is not one of those stars who shy away from social networks like the plague: nevertheless, she considers excessive attachment to gadgets an addiction. “This is stronger than alcohol!” – Ann told reporters. “It always seemed to me that I was completely free of this addiction. But then we went with the whole family to have a rest, and I managed to forget my phone at home. I got such a panic! I can’t check my mail, I can’t go to Instagram! But since there was nowhere to go, I decided on an experiment: I decided to spend several days without the Internet and see what would come of it. As a result, it turned out that I communicate much better with my family when there is no phone at hand to bury myself in. “

“And I realized that as soon as it appears, we don’t give a damn about what is happening in reality: even if an asteroid flops next to us, we are unlikely to notice it.”

Role in Les Miserables went to Anne Hathaway “by inheritance”

When Ann was invited to the casting in Les Miserables, her surprise knew no bounds. The fact is that Fantina is the starring role of her mother, also an actress. “There are no such coincidences,” she later admits to the press. “Therefore, I immediately realized that it was written for me to get this role. It’s in my blood, in my DNA, in my genes! This is my legacy. Besides, my mother supported me a lot: we talked a lot with her about Fantine, she helped me to understand her. “

True, for this role, Hathaway had to cut her hair and lose ten kilograms in order to look exhausted enough. But the game was worth the candle: for this work, Ann received an Oscar in the nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Anne Hathaway – UN Goodwill Ambassador for Women’s Rights

Ann believes that women’s activism is very important: without it, the social and economic situation of women will never change. And the Hollywood Hills are no exception in this sense. “I think there should be more roles for women,” says Ann. “It will be great if the studios get serious about launching women’s franchises, like we did with Ocean’s Friends, for example. And the situation with fees has not been resolved yet: the rates of the actresses are very often lower than the rates of the actors. In addition, the terms of the contract often depend on the importance of the character in the film, and since most of the male characters are in the foreground, the actresses are initially in a disadvantageous position … But I don’t think it’s impossible to fix all this. ”