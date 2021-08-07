Childless Jennifer Aniston first became a grandmother at 52

Los Angeles, July 24. Friends star Jennifer Aniston became a grandmother unexpectedly for her fans. In the family of the actress there was a replenishment.

The celebrity was married twice, but remained childless. Despite this, Aniston managed to become a great-aunt at 52 – the niece of the actress Eilish Melik gave birth to a son.

A relative of the star announced the birth of a child on her Instagram page. Melik published a joint photo with the baby, in which she looks at the newborn boy with affection and a smile.









Aniston’s fans congratulated her niece in the comments. Social network users were delighted with the photo with the baby and called the child adorable.

The media wrote that the actress suffered a miscarriage when she was married to actor Brad Pitt. Apparently, this was a real shock for the celebrity. However, over time, Aniston seems to have come to terms with the lack of children. The movie star said in an interview that she was raising dogs, and that was enough for her.

The actress admitted that family members bore her with questions about marriage and a child. Despite the absence of children, Aniston considers herself a happy and successful person, since she has a favorite job that brings joy.