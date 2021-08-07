Crown star on Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: “This is great.”

25-year-old Emma Corrin, speaking with Deadline, shared her thoughts on the upcoming role of Kristen Stewart as the late Princess of Wales. Stewart will play Diana in the feature film Spencer. And Corrin has already received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the princess in The Crown – she intends to reprise the role in the next season of the project.

“It is wonderful. I think it’s so interesting to see so many different images of Diana, ”said Emma.

Corrin expressed the hope that different actors will reveal the nuances of the princess’s personality and aspects of her life story in their own way. In this case, viewers will be able to apply these plot details to their lives and learn from the lessons, the artist is sure.

“This is the magic – she was an incredibly close person, and people loved her very much,” added Emma, ​​admitting that it was difficult for her to decide on the role of the “people’s princess”.

Talking about her future career, the actress stressed that despite how much she likes to get used to the character of Diana, she also dreams of playing something “more modern.”









“To be honest, I’m just interested in telling good stories,” she concluded.

Recall that the fifth season of the historical drama “Crown” should be released in 2022.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Svetlana Levkina