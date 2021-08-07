Diaz complained about filmmakers’ custody

The actress became a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow’s YouTube channel Goop Health.

Fans of Cameron Diaz have not seen their idol in the movies for a long time. Now all they have to do is watch old tapes with her and sigh that Hollywood has lost its film star.

However, her colleague Gwyneth Paltrow managed to get the actress out into the world. Diaz became a guest on her YouTube channel Goop Health. The star presenter did not miss the opportunity to find out the reason why Cameron put an end to her Hollywood career.

It turned out that the fault was the inability to devote time to oneself beloved and excessive care from the film group. Diaz noted that she was annoyed that during filming she did not belong to herself and was completely owned by other people.









Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz on the YouTube channel Goop Health

She was tired of being on the set for 12 hours for many months. It was then that Diaz realized that she was simply “taking her life”, she needed to return it to herself and be responsible for it.

Cameron also complained that she didn’t like the way the artists were treated like children on set. They do everything for them all the time and surround them with inordinate care.

Because of this, the 47-year-old actress admitted, she experienced constant discomfort, as if she were not an adult, but an unintelligent girl.

Recall that the star Diaz ascended the Hollywood firmament after the resounding success of the movie “The Mask”. After that, she starred in a number of films, such as “My Guardian Angel”, “Gangs of New York”, “Gambit”, “Home Video”, and others.

The last work with her participation was the musical film “Annie”, which was released in 2014.

In January 2020, Cameron became a mother for the first time, giving her daughter to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.