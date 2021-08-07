Doja Cat Reveals Planet Her Album Tracklist, Guests – The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

The release is coming soon.

Doja cat

Doja Cat talked about her highly anticipated third album, “Planet Her”. The rapper shared the cover and tracklist, and also announced the release date of the album.



The album “Planet Her” will include 14 tracks, including the recent single “Kiss Me More”, recorded with singer SZA. In addition to her, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Young Thug and JID took part in the work on the album. It will be possible to hear “Planet Her” very soon – on June 25th.

Doja Cat has already collaborated with The Weeknd: in the summer of 2020 she took part in the recording of the remix of the track “In Your Eyes”. With Grande, the rapper recorded the song “Motive” for the singer’s sixth album “Positions”, and then Doja Cat took part in the creation of a remix of the track “34 + 35” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Doja Cat’s previous album “Hot Pink” was released in 2019, after which she became a real star. Particularly successful was the track “Say So”, which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, Doja Cat received three Grammy nominations at once – “Best New Artist”, “Record of the Year” (“Say So”) and “Best solo pop performance “(” Say So “).









The song “Kiss Me More” has yet to be as big of a hit as “Say So,” but things are heading towards it. The track has already gone viral on TikTok, 2.7 million videos have been shot with it. It also peaked at # 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed 300 million streams on Spotify in two months.