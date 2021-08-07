Drag Machine: Little Big Holds Glory, Selena Gomez Goes South | Articles

Selena Gomez changes language, Little Big erases Chubby’s memory, and Vladimir Spivakov plays the Stradivarius violin. This week’s musical novelties are able to captivate and entertain music lovers of all tastes. And most importantly, each of the releases can be called long-awaited. Izvestia has compiled an up-to-date playlist.

Clip of the week

Little big sex machine

Having refused to participate in Eurovision, Little Big nevertheless decided to play on the hype around the competition in full and exactly on the day of the selection of the Russian participant – March 8 – they released a new video: Sex Machine. At first glance, the result of 6.5 million views is not bad, but, for comparison, Tacos has gained 79 million so far, Hypnodancer – 184 million, and Uno – 191 million. … Most popular comment on YouTube: “After such masterpieces as Faradenza, Hypnodancer and Skibidi, it will be very difficult to jump over your head and surprise the audience, but I believe that Little Big can do it, not in this song, so in the next one.”

There’s really no wild Tacos fantasy here, nor the cinematic chic of Hypnodancer. The members of the group dance against the background of a truck with the inscription Sex Machine, the video sequence and sound are stylized for the 1980s and early 1990s, and the only really funny find awaits the audience at the end: Prusikin, Tayurskaya and Lissov in the images of people in black erase Pukhlyasha’s memory , after which he finds himself on the set of Uno. As for the melody, viewers reasonably point to its resemblance to 2017’s viral song Beep Beep I’m a Sheep. But the team shouldn’t be blamed for plagiarism. It’s just that the motive itself is too primitive, and it’s no wonder to do something secondary.

Single of the week

Gwen stefani slow clap

Gwen Stefani continues to whip up the intrigue around her upcoming solo album – the fifth in her career and the first after a four-year hiatus. The disc’s name is kept secret, the release date is also, but the single is being released for the second time. The first was Let Me Reintroduce Myself, now the singer has published the song Slow Clap. Its mood is the same as that of the previous track: cloudless joyful, carefree dancing.

The single cover, which depicts Gwen with a cowboy hat, misled many fans into thinking it would be a country song. In fact, there is a bouncy hip-hop beat with a reggae and ska backing. It sounds impressive and charming, and the singer feels quite organic in this style, perhaps not quite typical for her.

All this, however, only confuses those who are trying to guess the sound of her future LP – the first and second singles are too far from each other. But all the more interesting. One thing is for sure: the record will be upbeat.









Album of the week

Selena Gomez Revelación

We have already written about Selena Gomez’s Spanish-language singles De Una Vez and Balla Conmigo – both were successful attempts to enter the territory of Latino music, where Justin Bieber’s ex-lover turned out to feel like a fish in water. More recently, the third single, Selfish Love, has appeared, where two languages ​​are combined. And finally, the album itself was released – Revelación. True, there are only seven tracks here (including the three above-mentioned ones), and their total duration is 20 minutes. But on the other hand, all the new compositions are not inferior to the previously known ones.

Southern flavor literally oozes from every melody and arrangement, the motives are one stickier than the other. And their primitiveness even has a peculiar charm. Selena and her team did not complicate the music, this is honest timeless Latino pop, and the only concession to the latest trends in the international scene is the rapper fit. In Balla Conmigo it’s Rauv Alejandro, and in Dámelo To ‘it’s Mike Towers, both from Puerto Rico, the world’s newest hub for hip-hop.

The final Selfish Love stands out a little from this row – and not only because of the language, but also because of the participation of the fashionable producer DJ Snake. He is responsible for the current sound – a mixture of tropical house and dubstep, diluted with funky saxophone tunes. It turned out symbolically: at the end of the disc, Selena Gomez seems to send her listeners from the poor quarters of Mexico and South America to the expensive dance floors of Ibiza.

Broadcast of the week

“Man, love the world! Bach Hour “

The concert, which took place on March 7 at the Moscow International House of Music, is a special event for several reasons.

Firstly, just a year ago, a new hall for 286 spectators opened at the Moscow International House of Music (in the current conditions, of course, it fits half as much). The chamberness and acoustic features of this space make it possible to hold concerts of early music there without the sound and record them with studio quality. This broadcast is a great opportunity to appreciate it.

Secondly, Vladimir Spivakov himself appeared on the stage, playing the Stradivari violin here. In recent years, the maestro has appeared much more often in the role of conductor, and there is no better reminder that, in fact, he is, first of all, an outstanding violinist.

And thirdly, one cannot fail to note the aesthetic program built by Spivakov. Recitatives and arias from six cantatas by Bach are separated here by Sonata No. 2 for violin and harpsichord BWV 1015. Soprano Anastasia Belukova is the soloist in the vocal numbers, she is accompanied, along with the main character, Timur Pirverdiev (violin), Pyotr Gladysh (cello) and Zoya Abolitz (harpsichord) … But the pearl of the concert is precisely the instrumental sonata, where the singing of a great instrument in the hands of a People’s Artist of the USSR comes to the fore.