Emily Blunt may replace Amber Heard in the DC MCU

The latest round of legal battle between ex-spouses – Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – could ultimately have a significant impact on the careers of both stars, which is not a good thing as they are currently tied to two of Warner Bros.’s most lucrative franchises.

Regarding Depp, it remains unknown whether he will participate in the new “Pirates of the Caribbean“, But fans of the franchise definitely want it. Amber Heard is known for playing Aquaman’s beloved in the hero’s solo album, but petitions created to replace the actress in the role of Mera continue to gain many signatures.









But according to We Got This Covered’s sources, the studio has contingency plans based on the outcome of the latest lawsuit against the feuding couple.

According to sources, if public opinion tilts even more in Depp’s favor, which would make Amber Heard a loser, Warner Bros. willing to consider Emily Blunt as a potential replacement for the role of the Mera, if she really has to be excluded from future projects.

It is worth noting that Heard recently announced that she is ready to play Meru again in the DC MCU.

Sequel premiere “Aquamena” slated for late 2022, so things could change.