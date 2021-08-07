Emma Stone Wants To Join Scarlett Johansson Vs. Disney: What United Actresses

After Disney responded to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit, the scandal continued to gain traction.

The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actress claims she will lose millions of dollars in compensation due to Disney’s decision to release the movie online at the same time it hits theaters. Scarlett, according to lawyers, had to earn certain bonuses based on the film’s box office. According to media reports, the cost of the conflict is $ 50 million.

CAA co-chairman and star agent Brian Lourdes has now released a statement of his own via Deadline: “I want to address the Walt Disney Company’s statement in response to a lawsuit filed against them yesterday by our client Scarlett Johansson. They shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic in an attempt to portray her to who she (as far as I know) is not. “

“Scarlett has partnered with Disney on nine films that have earned the studio and its shareholders billions of dollars. The company included her salary in its press statement in an attempt to exploit her success as an actress and businesswoman as if she should be ashamed of it. Scarlett is extremely proud of the work in which she and all of Marvel’s actors, writers, directors, producers and creative team have worked for over a decade, ”he continued.

Lourdes then noted: "This lawsuit was brought about as a result of Disney's decision to knowingly breach Scarlett's contract. They very deliberately shifted their revenue stream and profits to the side of Disney +, excluding creative and financial partners from their new equation. That's all. This is a direct attack by the company on its heroine. "









Also, information appeared in the media that Emma Stone is thinking about repeating her colleague’s move. The 32-year-old actress is considering a lawsuit against Disney for releasing Cruella on Disney +, Screenrant reported.

The film premiered simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + back in May. Former THR editor Matt Billoni also noted that Scarlett enjoys tremendous peer support and that this problem will not go away anytime soon.