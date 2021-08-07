Falls, “flashes” and other shame of the red carpet (part 2)

We continue to publish a selection of funny and awkward photos of celebrities disgraced on the red carpet (our last issue can be viewed HERE).

Bradley Cooper cuddling with a stranger

Actors Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena were at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium when a Ukrainian journalist threw himself at Bradley’s feet and grabbed onto them. Serial pranker Vitaly Sedyuk, who took place in Los Angeles in 2014, tried his best to get a reaction, but the actor coped with it like a champion. Bradley laughed it off, and even laid a friendly hand on the prankster’s shoulder.

Emma Thompson falls during the ceremony

In 2013, during a symbolic hand-printing ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Emma Thompson lost her balance and fell on her back. She had a good sense of humor, she laughed at this test and even made fun of herself a little.

Jennifer Lawrence moans in agony

American actress Jennifer Lawrence looks unhappy at the world premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in London. She has a hard time maintaining her composure when one of her colleagues accidentally steps on her toes. Considering the stilettos she was wearing, it was a tough night for her legs!

Hayden Panettiere’s dress is out of control

American actress Hayden Panettiere suffered a red carpet failure in 2014 when her Tom Ford dress surprised her. While attending the Met Gala, she stumbled as she walked down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual venue for the Met Gala. After all, the carpet on the stairs is not glued – this is temporary! Ticket workers quickly rushed to the aid of the starlet, but she managed to hold out without assistance.

Jennifer Lawrence stumbles in front of everyone on the stage steps









The glamorous Jennifer Lawrence was especially hard to miss at the 2013 Academy Awards, and not just because of her gorgeous dress. As she climbed the stairs to receive the Best Actress Oscar, she miscalculated her step and fell forward before burying her head in her hands in embarrassment.

After receiving the award, she ridiculed her loud misfortune. The audience gave her a standing ovation for her achievement, to which she replied: “You guys just stand there because you feel bad that I fell, and it’s really embarrassing.” It looks like the actress has a natural knack for these awkward moments on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum shouldn’t have trusted her co-host

During the 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, TV host, model and actress Heidi Klum publicly collapsed during a prepared parody. She played the role of a man who fainted into the arms of comedian Tom Bergerson, but ended up on the floor instead.

Unfortunately, her co-host Tom did not have time to catch her, and she had nothing to soften her fall. Not to mention, it happened when she was on stage and everyone was looking at her. This moment she probably wanted to forget as soon as possible, but the large bruise on her right thigh did not allow this.

Jennifer Garner’s mistake on stage

Daredevil actress Jennifer Garner managed to escape just in time when she slipped right as she approached the microphone. She was on stage ready to announce who won the Oscar for Best Soundtrack in 2006 when her heel got stuck in the Michael Kors dress she was wearing.

Before continuing with the ceremony, she put on some funny, unexpected expressions on her face, but that did not stop the crowd from forgetting about her. What could have been much worse and is one of the biggest fears for many people, the audience talked about it for the rest of the night.

Jessica Alba is annoyingly gorgeous even when she falls

Not only is Sin City actress Jessica Alba one of the most beautiful people on the planet. Even when she stumbles in front of the rows of cameras, she still manages to make it look good. We were hoping for something more relative, but Jessica at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards won’t give us that.

Can you remember the last time you climbed the floor and managed to flare a big Hollywood smile? All we know is that Miss Alba makes it easy.

Virginia’s partner Efiragett comes into play

This is by far one of the most tender moments to have happened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Belgian-French actress Virginie Efiraje receives a helping hand from her partner Niels Schneider when she unbuckles the buckle on her heel. He stopped at the stairs where the wardrobe malfunctioned and bent down to help her. They attended the Sibyl screening, where they also exchanged a passionate kiss in front of the cameras. Luckily for her, Niels was there to help her fasten her shoe, as it would have been impossible to do it on her own. Her off-the-shoulder black dress, embroidered with sequins, is a form-fitting figure.