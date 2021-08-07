Fan art introduces John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic

©

Saaruk Suhantan is a digital artist who posts his work on Instagram, and he recently posted art showing John as Mister Fantastic. Wearing the iconic blue Fantastic Four outfit and a white lab coat on top, Suhantan has managed to create a convincing image of the star of A Quiet Place as the leader of a group of superheroes.





Since the Disney / Fox merger regained the rights to characters from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, fans have started to create a slew of fan art. In the case of Krasinski, who will possibly play Mr. Fantastic, the studio has not yet confirmed anything; however, in a past interview, he said that he would like to be part of the Fantastic Four.









Fans are begging Marvel bosses to play Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Richards and Sue Storm. Both Krasinski and Blunt have come close to joining the MCU in the past. Krasinski could have played Captain America before Chris Evans was cast, and Blunt was the best candidate for the roles of Natasha Romanoff and Peggy Carter. After the 2015 reboot of Josh Trunk’s Fantastic Four proved to be a flop, this might be the duo the franchise needs.