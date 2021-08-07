Fashion digest: from the temporary closure of the beauty brand Kim Kardashian to news from the filming of “Sex and the City”

Kim Kardashian

This week turned out to be really busy – at the same time we followed both the Haute Couture Week and the Cannes Film Festival. Well, now let’s talk about other fashion news of the week in our digest.

one.The film crew of the sequel to “Sex and the City” showed the costumes of the heroines

The sequel to the cult series “Sex and the City” has become one of the most discussed topics this year. Fans are wondering how the return of the hit of the early 2000s will turn out to be on the screens, given that we will not see all the old heroes, including the main ones – goodbye, Samantha. The creators of the series, however, are trying to maintain interest in the project, the shooting of which has finally started.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Christine Davis. First frame from filming

Today, on the project’s instagram, shots from the set, including from the wardrobe, have appeared. But glossy magazines have already tried to guess what the heroines will wear now. Now one thing can be said with certainty – incredibly vivid images await us (although this cannot be said from the first frame).

They did not forget about the current shades of recent seasons: light green and pink. You can also see JW Anderson bags in the form of caps in the photo.

2.Russian artist made prints for Jacquemus

30-year-old artist Ira Byrka created the print that is used in the new Jacquemus collection, recently presented in Paris. However, these things did not make it to the catwalk, but they can already be found on the brand’s website.

Ira, whom Jacquemus representatives found on Instagram, designed a vivid image of a tulip, which was placed on men’s T-shirts. In the collection, they are presented in the classic and shortened versions – both at the price of 11,950 rubles.

Jacquemus

3.Amina Muaddi has released a collaboration with Wolford

Designer Amina Muaddi, who conquered fashionistas all over the world with her shoes, has already participated in striking collaborations, for example, with Rihanna and rapper A $ AP Rocky. This week, the public was presented with another exclusive collaboration – Amina Muaddi x Wolford. Now bright stockings and tights will be the perfect complement to Amina’s famous shoes.









Amina Muaddi x Wolford

4.Kim Kardashian has suspended the work of her beauty brand

It became known this week that Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand KKW Beauty is suspending its work. The celebrity herself informed her fans about this. The company’s website will be unavailable from August 1, now there are 20-75% discounts. Kim stated that this is a temporary solution and it is not about a shutdown, but about a restart.

Kardashian has promised that her beauty products will return to the market under a completely new brand. The network began to suspect that Kim wants to get rid of the W in the name, indicating the name of her ex-husband Kanye West (the brand is named after Kim’s initials – Kim Kardashian West).

Kim Kardashian

However, insiders have already told WWD that Kardashian has not yet made changes to the legal documents. According to them, Kanye, on the contrary, helped Kim with the rebranding (work on the project began quite a long time ago) and even took part in the development of new packaging. Apparently, Kim plans to expand the range.