Film Love Actually 2003 – Interesting Facts | Vogue Ukraine

The season of your favorite Christmas movies is open – especially since this year you can watch “Love Actually” on Netflix. Vogue.ua reveals the secrets of filming the popular holiday rom-com.

This is a classic British romcom

Love Actually is Richard Curtis’s first film as a director, he is no stranger to rom-com matters. He started out as a screenwriter on the successful Four Weddings and One Funeral, Notting Hill and The Diary of Bridget Jones. All of these rom-coms have a major asset: Hugh Grant. And if now the British actor is gradually getting rid of his image of a romantic, especially in the TV series “Play Back”, then 20 years ago he was the main character of all rom-coms and the idol of thousands of romantic girls around the world.

Two films in one

Initially, Richard Curtis worked on two different films, centered on the characters of Hugh Grant, who played the Prime Minister, and Colin Firth, a cheated husband who escapes to write a novel. While working on the script, Richard Curtis saw the similarities between the two stories. In the end, he decided to put them together and create the movie we know today, in honor of his beloved Magnolia tape by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Stellar line-up

Love Actually came out in 2003 and became an instant classic. Obviously. one of the reasons is a talented script, but not only. It’s also about the brilliant line-up put together by Richard Curtis. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Martin Freeman. Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley. As a result, the film grossed nearly $ 250 million at the international box office.

The brightest on-screen romance ever

Fans of Love Actually are unanimous: the film’s most memorable duet is David and Natalie. Cupid’s arrow hits the prime minister’s heart when he meets one of his Downing Street colleagues. At the stage of writing the script, Richard Curtis had already selected the actress Martin McCutchen for the role of Natalie. Although the British actress did not pursue an international career after filming Love Actually, her on-screen romance with Hugh Grant remains one of the most memorable.









Real scene

Love Actually is a portrait of different “guises” of love, so director Richard Curtis wanted to bring as much authenticity as possible to his film. The first scene is direct evidence of this. It was filmed at Heathrow Airport in London to capture the touching meeting of lovers, children and parents, loved ones and friends. After that, the film crew asked the permission of these people to use the images in the cinema.

Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie Sangster

After appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean, Keira Knightley woke up famous – and immediately after she starred in Love Actually. Despite the fact that her role is small, the scene in which Andrew Lincoln confesses his love to her on the doorstep of her house is one of the most romantic in cinema today. At that time, the British actress was only 18 years old, and she was already playing an adult character. But she’s not the only one who is barely eighteen. Liam Neeson’s son is played on-screen by a young actor starting his career in Love Actually: Thomas Brodie-Sangster. At 13, the actor seemed much younger than Keira Knightley, when they were only five years apart. For this role, Thomas Brodie-Sangster had to learn how to play the drums. Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently co-starred with Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Move.

Truly family cinema

The magic of Christmas, the aura of love … “Love Actually” is the perfect film for a good mood for the holidays. Its atmosphere is enhanced by several secrets that you might not know about. In 2015, co-author of the film, Richard Curtis’s beloved Emma Freud, revealed several secrets of filming on her Twitter account. We learn that the child with Spider-Man make-up and the little girl in the lobster costume playing on the nativity scene are none other than Jake and Scarlett Curtis, the couple’s children. The cleaning lady on Downing Street, at the residence of the Prime Minister, is the mother of Emma Freud. Richard Curtis even appears in his own film playing the harmonica.