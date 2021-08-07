From a pandemic in the Caribbean: where the stars are saving

Western celebrities take a break from pandemic worries: while sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are having fun in the Rocky Mountains in Aspen, supermodels Isabelle Gular and Chrissy Teigen prefer to spend time warm – on the Caribbean island of St. Barthélemy. Gazeta.Ru is about where the stars of show business take a break from the excitement of the pandemic.

The holidays this year coincided with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed for this reason: this could not but affect the plans of many Western celebrities on vacation. However, not everyone stayed at home – the star points of attraction were the Aspen ski resort in Colorado in the United States and the island of St. Barthélemy in the Caribbean, which Tatler magazine recently named the most secular island.

The youngest of the sisters of the Kardashian clan, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, decided to relax in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado this year during the winter holidays. In parallel with supermodel Bella Hadid, from the very beginning of January, they have been sharing pictures of snow-white mountains and snow-covered fir trees on social networks, demonstrating how they ride snowboards and snowmobiles, walk or warm themselves by the fire. Even the daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, who will turn three in February, was put on the snowboard.

As reported by E! Online, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, along with Stormy, the mother of the entire family, Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble flew to Aspen on December 29 in a private jet owned by the youngest of the sisters.

The first thing they did in Aspen was to shop at the Gorsuch sports equipment store, where they purchased equipment, including Dior snowboards.

Later, they will also be noticed while shopping at Prada: secular Aspen is indeed a place where walking around boutiques is considered as necessary entertainment as riding down a slide on a variety of devices.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who happened to be in Aspen at the same time as the Jenner sisters, preferred skiing to snowboarding – in her Instagram stories she posted a photo of her old ticket to the ski slope, captioning “The same mountain, 20 years later.” She also expressed her love for horses on the social network – before starting her modeling career, she was professionally engaged in equestrian sports: a photo of a horse against a background of snow-covered fir trees is accompanied by an emoji in the form of a heart. New Year’s Eve, according to Instagram, was spent dancing around the fire.









On the island of St. Barthélemy, or St. Barts, a troop of other celebrities landed – among the vacationers were the Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret “angel” Isabelle Gular, posting a video from the yacht on Instagram, Chrissy Teigen, along with her husband John Legend and two children, also in late December, the paparazzi photographed comedian Amy Schumer in a surf suit, Paul McCartney with wet hair and a towel over his shoulder, Robbie Williams in Hawaiian shorts, and model and singer Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter Sofia Richie in a pink tracksuit.

On an island in the Caribbean, part of the overseas community of France, celebrities went, despite the warning of the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which did not advise taking unnecessary trips to St. Barts.

In December, a small outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered there – however, the epidemiological restrictions here are not too strict, so for those who arrive from the United States and especially from the UK, where national quarantine has been introduced, the trip becomes a salvation not only from hard work, but also from unrest associated with the pandemic. Those arriving on the island are not required to spend two weeks in self-isolation if they provide a negative test for coronavirus or take it upon arrival.

Restaurants and cafes are open – not only verandas are working, but also internal premises, although they are encouraged to maintain social distance and limit the number of those who can sit at one table to six. All six beaches are open and there are no restrictions on them, but vacationers from different companies are asked to stay away from each other. Opening up to tourists for the island’s economy is now critically important, the Daily Mail writes, as St.

Former US President Barack Obama has become another regular gossip columnist – The New York Post published a snapshot of the 59-year-old politician on a paddleboard, a board on which people are rowing while standing. Barack Obama paddled the emerald waters of Keilua Bay in Hawaii, accompanied by a Secret Service agent in a kayak. In Hawaii, Barack Obama has been spending Christmas with his family for many years – the former president spent his childhood in this state, so here he stays in a house belonging to his family.