From Ariana Grande to Emma Stone: unusual wedding rings of the stars

Diamonds, pearls and handmade, or how the stars choose symbols of love and fidelity.

It is not only high-profile divorces and new novels that can be pathetic to the public. Stars know how to surprise fans even with the choice of a wedding ring. The most unusual of them are in our selection.

Emma Stone

The Spider-Man star got engaged to her lover, director Dave McCurry, in late 2019. Then, on her Instagram, the actress showed an amazingly beautiful ring.

The work of the Japanese jewelers who created the masterpiece cost Emma’s fiancé about $ 5,000. On the hand of the star, there is a “snowflake” made of pearls, framed by a scattering of diamonds.

Ariana Grande

On the ring finger, the star wears a rose gold ring with a huge oval diamond framed in platinum. The pearl, which once flaunted on the ring of Ariana’s grandmother, brings a special emotionality to the jewelry.

Such a gorgeous gift was presented to the singer by her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. The custom-made ring cost the star’s lover a pretty penny.

Jasmine Tux

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also delighted not only fans, but also jewelers with an unusual wedding ring. The model announced her engagement to 30-year-old Juan David Borrero on Instagram, boasting a gift from her lover.









The jewelry with a 7-carat oval diamond is custom-made, and its approximate cost is 250 thousand dollars.

Lily Collins

The one-of-a-kind ring was made by Lily Collins’ fiancé in collaboration with jewelers. The jewelry is made in the old manner, the gold rim does not close, which makes the diamond look transparent and crystal clear.

“Many people prefer vintage style. There is a lot of romance in ancient customs, ”says the jeweler and creative director of Buccellati.

Photo source: www.instagram.com/lilyjcollins

Author: Victoria Frolenko