From Kylie Jenner cream to virtual Jared Leto: beauty news of the week :: Beauty :: RBC Style

Christian Dior presents the Toile de Jouy collection

The French brand has launched three limited editions of the legendary fragrances Lucky, Gris Dior and Oud Ispahan, adorned with the signature Toile de Jouy color pattern, which has already become an integral part of the latest Dior Couture collections. The drawings depict a mysterious jungle inhabited by tigers, monkeys, giraffes and elephants.

© press service

The compositions by leading Dior perfumer François Demachy complement the Maison Christian Dior collection. The chypre scent of Gris Dior in blue combines jasmine and bergamot with moist herbal notes. Inside Lucky, lily of the valley blossoms, symbolizing Dior’s belief in omens, making the green lily-of-the-valley print on the packaging the obvious choice. The red pattern adorns the woody Oud Ispahan, which splashes with labdanum, rose, patchouli, oud, sandalwood and cedar.

Clarins is actively preparing for the release of the new Extra-Firming Energy cream

To celebrate the launch of Extra-Firming Energy cream and the #ClarinsEnergy campaign, the French brand has come up with interesting activities. Until March 9, every three days in the World Class network, the club’s clients will be able to determine their level of energy and good mood using an installation specially installed in the lobby. And until March 14, visitors to Doublebee coffee houses will be able to taste the author’s apricot latte tea, created from the ingredients used in the formula created with the formula: it includes black tea, vegetable milk and notes of apricot jam, as well as vanilla ice cream, candied apricot and lychee …

In the World Class club or when buying a drink, a sample of a new cream or other energy novelties of the brand is presented as a gift. It should be borne in mind that the number of gifts is limited.

© press service

Dull tone, loss of definition, and traces of fatigue are the most common problems women face after 40 years. Extra-Firming Energy cream contains the new Glow Plus complex with high concentration of fruit extracts. Goji berries energize the skin, while the Barbados cherry seeds give it a glow.

The formula is enriched with Anigosanthos and Mithracarpus extracts to rejuvenate the skin and increase collagen production, as well as organic apricot kernel oil to nourish the skin and paprika extract to give it a healthy look. A complex of four innovative pearlescent particles that reflect natural light for a radiant complexion.

Lancôme launches personal video consulting service

On the official page of the lancome.ru brand, you can not only pick up new items from the brand, but also get advice from a Lancôme specialist. Communication will take place in WhatsApp. You just need to choose a topic and sign up for a convenient time. For example, before March 8, the brand offers consultations on the topics: “How to choose a fragrance as a gift without mistakes” and “5 ways to love yourself a little more. A care to start this spring. ” The service is free and available every day, including weekends.

© press service

Gucci opened a new space at Aizel and became part of the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons

On the ground floor of the Aizel concept store (Stoleshnikov lane, 10/3), a corner of Gucci Beauty has appeared, which presents decorative cosmetics and a perfume collection. The beauty space is decorated in a corporate shade of gray and green. Among the wide range of products, check out the wide selection of lipsticks and alluring fragrances from The Alchemist’s Garden collection.

© press service

The Italian brand has partnered with members of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons gaming community to create a virtual GG Island that embodies the Gucci aesthetic. It features gaming locations inspired by the Gucci Guilty ad campaign and fragrances. The island’s users are welcomed by the award-winning actor and musician, longtime friend of the brand and the face of Gucci Guilty, Jared Leto. As a permanent resident of the island, he helps the players navigate. A series of mini-games and virtual souvenirs await all visitors to the island.

© press service

Babor has released a limited edition “Hydrophilic Cleansing” kits for skin type

In honor of the 65th anniversary, the German brand presents a special edition of the cleansing duo of hydrophilic oil and phytoactive. The color of the set will tell you which active phytoactive is inside. So, for sensitive skin, the formula of the pink set contains extracts of lime blossom, hops and lemon balm, which soothe and relieve tightness.

© press service

The blue box contains extracts of mint, birch and rosemary, which refresh and tone dry skin. The extracts of sage, witch hazel and azulene hidden in the green set tighten pores and even out the tone of oily and combination skin, while the extracts of almond blossom, green coffee and ginkgo biloba, collected in the peach set, moisturize and revitalize skin that has been stressed and needs to be regenerated. …

Elemis created two pro-collagen products

Skin cleansing gel “Seaweed. Pro-collagen “is aimed at saturating the skin with energy. The renewed formula is enriched with anti-aging Mediterranean algae Padina Pavonica, minerals (magnesium, zinc and copper) and three acids for a radiant and rejuvenated complexion.









© press service

To give the face a healthy color, the brand proposes to use one more novelty – peeling with three acids “Pro-collagen”. It contains Tri-Acid Complex, which promotes natural skin renewal. It is based on lactobionic, asiatic and mandelic acids. The product tightens pores, fights wrinkles, improves firmness and elasticity. The formula also includes pavonica and chlorella padina extracts, which maintain the moisture balance of the skin and make it firmer, smoother and more hydrated.

© press service

Cosmetics Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner came to Russia

The American vegan brand, created by Kylie Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian, will now be available exclusively at Golden Apple perfume supermarkets. Seven facial skin care products, two body care products and a mini-set of four products in a convenient format will be presented in Russia.

© press service

Kylie Jenner became popular thanks to the reality show Keep up with Kardashians, which shows the life of the big Kardashian-Jenner clan. The show has been filming for 14 years, and season 20 will be his last. Plus, Jenner is a social media star with over 210 million followers.

Kylie Cosmetics launched in November 2015 with a debut product called the Kylie Lip Kit, which sold out in minutes. In May 2019, the Kylie Skin line was released, which included six products made without animal ingredients, gluten, parabens and sulfates and obtained without animal testing.

Lancaster Launches 365 Skin Repair Essence Lotion

The brand’s novelty will be the first effective step in daily skin care. 365 Skin Repair Essence Lotion feels like water, it is not sticky and is instantly absorbed, intensively moisturizing and regenerating the skin immediately after cleansing. The formula consists of several complexes: a moisturizing complex based on coconut water and glycerol, restoring, as well as a protective, anti-toxic and one more complex that fills the skin with radiance.

© press service

System Professional introduces a refreshing peeling in the Nativ collection

To protect hair from free radicals and improve the scalp’s defenses, Nativ Nx1e peeling has been developed to absorb excess sebum and traces of external impurities. The product contains no sulfates and parabens, 96% of it consists of natural ingredients. To achieve the greatest effect, brand experts advise using peeling once a month and a half.

Products from the Nativ collection are made with acai and willow bark stem cells extracts and are aimed at anti-aging, as well as to protect the scalp and hair.

© press service

Vnukovo Spa & Beauty stylist about fashionable haircuts of the year

In 2021, stylist Olga Provotorova identifies several fashion trends. Among them is a haircut for long hair “Cascade”, whose layering, when styling on brushing or any other stylers, will create the impression of natural, relaxed curls. The stylist advises to pay attention to the new interpretation of the “Ladder” haircut – the classics of the 90s. Light strands framing the face create the effect of regrown bangs.

© press service

What should haircuts with bangs look like? “There are several options: straight, thick bangs, laid flat, bangs on two sides,“ curtain ”in the style of Brigitte Bardot, – comments the stylist of Vnukovo Spa & Beauty. – If you wish, you can lay it on one side – another flashback from the 90s. The hit of the year is ultra-short bangs, so beloved by stylists at past fashion shows, and finally a torn bang. “

Olga Provotorova

Olga Provotorova adds: since texture and movement are important, milled, torn bangs in all their variety are on trend: asymmetric, elongated straight and very short. The only requirement for them is density.

According to the stylist, short haircuts do not lose their relevance this year. Among the main options are “pixie” (short textured back of the head and elongated bangs), “garcon” (elongated back of the head and short textured top) and “undercut” (length of hair 2.3 cm over the entire head). Street fashion laid the foundation for the trend. Most often, these haircuts are accompanied by green, blue, pink and other catchy shades.