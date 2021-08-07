From Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence: what body flaws do Hollywood beauties complain about

Queen B, as Beyoncé is often called, is envied by women all over the world because of her hourglass figure, but although the singer herself loves her, she does not consider her ideal and assures that she does not have very beautiful legs and ears. “I used to be teased because my ears were bigger than my head,” the star said in an interview, adding that for this reason, she often wears large earrings. And in another conversation with the media, she admitted that she had problems with her toes – they were deformed due to many years of dancing. 28-year-old supermodel Cara Delevingne makes millions thanks to her appearance, but she is not completely satisfied with herself. The girl adores her eyebrows and face, but believes that her hips and breasts could be puffier.









Another model, Chrissy Teigen, said that she adores her “face”: “When I look at my slightly crazy, strange smile, my teeth, which are too big for my mouth, I see that they are part of my personality, but I am a mother of two children, because no wonder my belly has long been far from perfect. ” Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence never embellishes reality either. The actress says she just hates her “underarm vagina”, meaning that she has rolls of fat in this area, which looks unaesthetic, while she explains that otherwise she is completely satisfied with her figure – thanks to Pilates and vigorous training – and she wouldn’t want to be any thinner. Khloe Kardashian, 36, loves her “lush and strong legs” and works hard to keep them in good shape, but at the same time she is extremely unhappy with her skin, which is covered with moles and freckles.

