Gal Gadot supported Israel and got into a scandal

In social networks, a scandal is gaining momentum around the leading role in the superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, 36-year-old Gal Gadot.

After the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine began on May 10, many were waiting for the actress’s reaction, because today she is one of the most famous actresses from Israel in the world. On May 13, the actress nevertheless spoke out on Twitter and Instagram on what is happening in the Middle East.

Gal Gadot reacted to what is happening between Israel and Palestine like an ordinary woman: she said that her heart aches for everything that happens in her native country, and that she is madly worried about her family and friends.

“It is a merciless circle that has not been interrupted for too long. Israel deserves to be a free and secure state. And our neighbors deserve the same, – wrote actress… – I pray that this unimaginable feud will end and that our leaders will find a way out so that we can coexist peacefully. Praying for better times. “

Many expected Gal Gadot to suddenly take and condemn the actions of the Israeli government. But she logically decided to remain at a fairly neutral position on the conflict, not blaming anyone or feeling sorry for anyone. But this text, which is, in fact, a call for peace, was enough for hundreds of fans of the Wonder Woman franchise to take up arms against the star. Gal Gadot also got it for the “neighbors”, under which in her text the Palestinians were meant. And then it began …

The actress was accused of supporting the occupation and colonization of Palestine, accused of supporting the genocide. They immediately remembered that she had served in the Israeli army for two years, which means that her hands were probably stained with blood. And no one was embarrassed by the fact that Gadot in the army was just a fitness instructor.

Further, according to the knurled scheme, it is clear how haters deal with all the guilty, in their opinion, actors: they demanded from the producers of the Warner Bros. studio. Suspend the actress from all DC comics blockbusters. One of the haters “nicely” came in from the side of the fact that Gal Gadot betrays the ideals of the same Wonder Woman who fights for peace and justice in all films.

Hollywood is ruled by haters

On this wave Actress Brie Larson has exponentially unsubscribed from Gal Gadot on Twitter, who plays the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Universe.

At the same time, the actress’s defenders note that Gal Gadot, as a simple Israeli citizen, can only pray for peace, because everyone understands that what is happening is the manipulation of politicians.









Someone on social networks turned to Taylor Swift to quickly replace the “suffering” Gal in the role of Wonder Woman. True, the singer has no chance, because if Gadot is removed from the role, then an exclusively dark-skinned actress will become her successor. As a reminder, Gal Gadot was touted in the fall of 2020 for the fact that Paramount Studios approved her for the role of Cleopatra in the upcoming film. The haters demanded that Cleopatra be played by either a black or Arab actress. And no one was embarrassed that Cleopatra was Greek.

How should Gal Gadot have acted in such a situation? In our today’s life, where the opinion of faceless haters decides a lot, the actress would be best kept silent if her career is more important to her. Yes, it could be considered cowardice, but in any case, it would not give food for ranting angry bots. But the actress did not hide and voiced her position, proving by this that she is not just a pretty face, but has her own position, which she is not afraid to state.

However, in this situation, I want to remember actress Natalie Portman. In 2018, she refused to come to Israel to receive the prestigious Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel”. It is awarded to cultural figures who have made a great contribution. in the development of humanity and commitment to the values ​​of the Jewish people. Then the representative Portman explained her refusal by the fact that the recent events in Israel upset the actress so much that she does not consider it possible for herself to participate in any public events in this country. What specific events were discussed was not indicated, but the journalists decided that Portman had reacted in this way to the deaths of residents of the Gaza Strip who participated in the “return march” organized by Hamas. However, on the part of Natalie Portman, who refused the prize, the cash equivalent of which is $ 1 million, this is also a position.

What will happen next with Gal Gadot

Warner Bros. Studio he is still silent about the scandal. Although it is more expensive for film producers not to react to the situation. After all, if moviegoers start boycotting films with Gal Gadot, the studio will lose money. Let’s remember, for example, the fate film “Mulan”, which failed in the Chinese box office (and this is the loss of many millions of dollars) due to the position of the actress Liu Yifei (leading role), who in Weibo networks supported the brutal actions of Hong Kong police during the 2019 protests.

At the moment, Warner Bros. it’s worth starting to worry. After all, in 2022 the superhero action movie “The Flash” will be released, in which Wonder Woman will also appear.

As for the new film “Justice League of Zach Snyder” with the participation of Gal Gadot, then, fortunately, he managed to get a limited release in March before the scandal.

In fact, the actress has been made a “scapegoat” today. And she will be “guilty” until a turning point is outlined in the escalation of the conflict. By the way, many Israelis today believe that the government must begin negotiations with the West Bank and stop the senseless bloodshed on both sides.