Gwyneth Paltrow decided to sell her old dress dearly and angered fans: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow decided to sell her old clothes for tens of thousands of rubles during the coronavirus pandemic and was criticized by fans. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The 48-year-old celebrity posted a photo in a black wool maxi dress by G. Label Hoffman. The picture appeared on the website of Paltrow’s own company Goop, founded in 2008. The cost of the aforementioned outfit was $ 795 (58 thousand rubles).









The fans of the actress were outraged by the excessively high price of the dress, and they began to express their displeasure in the comments. “Gwyneth, most can’t afford to buy an old $ 700 dress!” “I was shocked to see the price! Seriously? Now there is a pandemic, Gwyneth! ”,“ Maybe you will sell things that your fans can really afford to buy? ”,“ How expensive, ”subscribers wrote.

Earlier in November, Gwyneth Paltrow starred in hundreds of dollars in pajamas and stumped users. She posed in Rivet home clothes for $ 550 (almost 40 thousand rubles). Users were embarrassed by the excessively high cost of things, and they scolded the actress on social networks.