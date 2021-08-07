Harry Potter fans share theories of what the series might be about

Marauder Adventures, The Mandalorian Show and more!

Shot from the movie “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

Recently it became known that HBO Max has begun developing a series of the Harry Potter universe based on the books of J.K. Rowling. Fans of the Wizarding World are already actively discussing this news on the Web and even offer their options for the plot and format of the show.



There are not so many details about the project now. It is known that the leadership of Warner Bros. is already actively discussing ideas with potential screenwriters, but what exactly it will be, no one says. But fans are already building theories. It is believed that the series will tell about the Marauder team, which included James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupine and Peter Pettigrew:

“Instead of an unnecessary Harry Potter show, make the Marauder Era series we’ve wanted for years! There is so much untapped potential. ”

– Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) January 25, 2021

Someone thinks that it is worth making an animated series:

“I would like a satirical animated Harry Potter show that explores aspects of the Wizarding World that are too outlandish and stupid to be captured in a big-budget movie.”

– Iconic Babee Charizard Art ☀️ ???? (@RadCharzrd) January 26, 2021

There is an assumption that this will be a new story about new heroes in the spirit of “The Mandalorian”:

“I don’t think this is a reboot. It’s like a reboot of Star Wars, it just can’t be. But it could be a show like The Mandalorian with new characters and in their era. ”

– WandaHernandy ???????? (@Hernan_Dioz) January 26, 2021

However, there are those who want Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and other heroes of the original to return:

“The Harry Potter show should try to bring back the original cast and find out who Harry has become. I think he’s an obscurantist. ”

– Ty Dingess (@TyDingess) January 26, 2021

Fans are also interested in the legacy of Harry Potter:

“I would be so happy to see a show about Harry’s baby and the future.”

– Lis.Wonder (@ LisWonder1) January 25, 2021

Recall that in 2016 the premiere of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” took place, this is a sequel to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”. And on July 14, 2022, a new spin-off “Fantastic Beasts 3” will be released.



