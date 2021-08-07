Horror movie location: fans scared by photos from Kim Kardashian’s house

Boiling white and empty – this is the house of Kim Kardashian, which Architectural Digest magazine called “one of the strangest architectural objects on the planet.” The star is often photographed in its interiors, and recently posted a photo of her favorite room – the living room. Here’s how they reacted to it on social media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West purchased a home in the Los Angeles suburb in 2013. By that time, West was already fond of interior design, especially inspired by the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, who was invited to transform the new home of the couple. In the interior, it was decided to use white plaster and minimalist furniture to match. According to Kardashian, minimalistic, almost deserted interior design opposes the chaos of the surrounding world and gives peace. “Kanye came up with the most incredible ideas,” she recalls, “and I said, ‘This is not normal. We need crates! “I was the voice of functionality.”

On June 10, Kardashian posted a photo of her favorite room – a living room, made in cream colors. A Royère sofa and armchairs (Kanye confessed that he had to sell a Maybach for this original designer sofa) surrounds the Axel Vervoordt table, and a work by Lucio Fontana, Kim’s favorite gift, hangs over the fireplace. But the fans, who managed to study the interior of the house from numerous stories and photos of the star, did not appreciate the design decision. The house seemed to them like a hospital, some also wondered how four children could be raised in such a white house.

However, in an interview with AD, Kim and Kanye noted that the home is also child-friendly. “They ride scooters down the corridors and jump on low tables that they use as a kind of stage,” Kanye said. “Our vision for this home was built around our family.”