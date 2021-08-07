How much does it cost to change hair color as often as Kylie Jenner

However, hairdressers rightly condemn impulsive home coloring of clients. It turned out that some dyes of the unicorn’s favorite colors contain heavy metals and remain in the hair structure, spoiling the result of subsequent lightening. Anyone who has already risked for fun should try to wash their hair with a cleansing shampoo for a month and only then go to the professionals. And it is better not to risk it and immediately trust the professionals. Or you can not bother at all and choose a wig for yourself. But there is a caveat: a believable wig will cost more than any dyeing.