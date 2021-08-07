How much does it cost to change hair color as often as Kylie Jenner

In March 2020, the Internet shuddered: no, not only from the statistics of the first wave. Kylie Jenner just showed her hair without wigs and extensions. As it turned out, there were still people on Instagram who believed that the star changes color every week. Only now, in practice, it will not work so briskly to run from blonde to brunette and vice versa, even with all modern sparing staining techniques.
“You can lighten your hair once, and then dye it with multi-colored dyes once a week. Such dyes are quickly washed off and thanks to good salon care with restorative bonding systems that accompany any coloring today, they will not harm the hair, – says the top stylist of Lume 21, Daria Berezhnaya. –
But if, for example, you dyed your hair blonde, and then changed your mind and switched from light to dark, but after a week you wanted to return light, then you will have to lighten your hair again, and this will ruin them a lot. If you then decide to become a brunette again, the dark shade will not last as long as after the first transition, and you will have to paint again.
In an amicable way, at least two months should pass between such stains, and preferably all six months, otherwise, and with the most expensive salon and home care, the hair will simply fall off.
And remember that all this is not a cheap pleasure: depending on the condition, thickness and length of hair, you will have to pay from 10,000 to 60,000 rubles for one trip to the master. “
On the other hand, why go to the salon when brands of hair cosmetics have come up with homemade temporary dyes: masks, conditioners, dyes that disappear from the hair in three washes. Or not disappearing?
“I am skeptical about home dyes. They are almost always washed out in unexpected colors – from blue to green, from pink to red. And after that it is difficult to lighten the hair, because some surprises constantly come out, ”warns Daria.
However, hairdressers rightly condemn impulsive home coloring of clients. It turned out that some dyes of the unicorn’s favorite colors contain heavy metals and remain in the hair structure, spoiling the result of subsequent lightening. Anyone who has already risked for fun should try to wash their hair with a cleansing shampoo for a month and only then go to the professionals. And it is better not to risk it and immediately trust the professionals. Or you can not bother at all and choose a wig for yourself. But there is a caveat: a believable wig will cost more than any dyeing.
“Kylie Jenner’s wigs are made from Slavic hair – the highest quality and most valuable material in the world. The cost of these wigs starts at $ 2,000 and generally does not end there. For example, the wig of a Hollywood superstar who has excelled as an actress and singer costs about $ 40,000.
We make wigs from this raw material ourselves. Our wigs are made in the USA and each hair is sewn by hand. This is a very painstaking work, comparable to the creation of a couture dress: the production can take from 70 to 90 days. In general, there are not many specialists capable of this.
At the exit, wigs are indistinguishable from natural hair due to the fact that there is baby hair on the edge line – vellus hair. The mesh to which the hair is sewn is made of high quality breathable material. These wigs will never get hot, you can even sleep in them. Hence the price tag, “says Anna Golubenko, technical design director of the Picture Perfect Wigs brand.…
Before we could blink, a wig from a way to hide early baldness and gray hair turned into a favorite accessory of the generation of social networks. Wigs, or at worst, volumizers (semi-wigs) are in about all world celebrities – from Naomi Campbell to Lady Gaga. Like your own hair, it is allowed to be washed, styled and even dyed. The main thing is to do it right, then they will last a couple of years.
“I recommend that you only trust hairdressers and colorists with relevant experience to work with wigs. It is easy to ruin a wig with one wash, simply by incorrectly attaching it to the mannequin. And with staining it is especially difficult. Initially, the wig is dyed at the factory with special persistent dyes. Opt for a blonde wig for further dyeing. It is better not to lighten the dark one.
Wash your wig with a paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. It is recommended to use thermal protective agents before laying. But in general, it is best to do all this as rarely as possible, so you will extend the service life. Proper storage will help to avoid frequent maintenance and styling – not in a bag from a designer bag, but on a mannequin.
You should not use dry shampoo, it destroys the hair structure. It is allowed to apply oil to the length, but not to the roots, otherwise knots may untie and it will be impossible to restore the shape. Comb the wig like hair – from the ends up. Once a month it is better to take it to hairdressers for professional care. There are specialists in our company who are engaged in this ”.
Summarizing the above: changing hair color every week costs from 40,000 rubles to infinity. Is it worth it or not, please decide for yourself.