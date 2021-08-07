How the most beautiful actresses have changed in 20 years. Photo

It has been 20 years since the finest hour of Monica Bellucci, Julia Roberts and other film actresses, but they are still beautiful and young.

However, there are those who preserve their beauty with the help of plastic surgery: now in their faces it is difficult to recognize our idols of the early 2000s. OBOZREVATEL decided to compare, what did the most beautiful actresses in the world look like then and what do they look like now?…

One of the most important actresses of the 90s. The film “Pretty Woman” made her a real star, after which millions of fans around the world were waiting for her every role. Now the actress is already 53 years old, but she still keeps herself in good shape, maintains her Instagram page and sometimes acts in films.

Her main income now comes from the film company “Om Red Films” and charity.

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez has turned from an ordinary fan of glamor into a permanent pop idol and pop queen. And she no longer shines in films so often, preferring filming in advertising to filming. Jay Lo also launched her own brand of clothing and cosmetics.

She calls her main secret of beauty kindness and a positive attitude towards life, but this does not sound very believable. Since the actress looks no worse in her 50s than she did 20 years ago, many believe that she uses fillers.

The actress became famous in the 1990s after her role in the movie “The Mask”. She was nominated for a Golden Globe and was considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the early 2000s. However, family life and the birth of a child forced Diaz to end his film career.

The last films with her participation were released in 2014. The actress did not act anymore.

The Italian actress is one of the main sex symbols of the 90s. And for someone it remains to this day. At 56 years old, although Monica acquired deep wrinkles, she still looks gorgeous. She decided to completely abandon plastic surgery in order to age naturally.









Bellucci continues to appear in films and commercials.

Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood actress and producer, mother of many children, UN ambassador and a woman of impeccable taste. And although in recent years, films with Jolie can be counted from hand to hand (“Maleficent: Lady of Darkness”, “Those Who Wish Me Death”), she often fuels interest in her person with new intrigues. That only is a divorce from Brad Pitt, sex change of one of her daughters and minor novels.

However, she looks impeccable for her age thanks to diets and expensive cosmetologists.

At the height of her popularity, Ryan was one of America’s top favorites. She starred in a large number of striking films and led a happy lifestyle. But all was spoiled by unsuccessful plastic. The first plastic greatly distorted Meg’s mouth. After that, there were many attempts to fix the defect, which made Ryan look different from herself.

Due to the plastic intervention, Ryan also had significantly fewer offers to act in films.

Scralett played her first leading role in 1996, in the movie “Thieves”, but her role in Sofia Coppola’s film “Lost in Translation” brought her real fame. A blonde with full lips and delicate skin immediately conquered the world, having received the title of one of the most desirable women on the planet. Now the actress is often acting in films and continues to hold the bar with the help of sports, diets and the services of beauty experts.

