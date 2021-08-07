In the American TV series, they joked about kidney transplantation for Selena Gomez. She commented on this

Selena Gomez

About four years ago, the popular singer Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant – her close friend Francia Rice donated her kidney to her. That life period for the star was very difficult: she had to recover not only physically, but also mentally. Therefore, it is not surprising that tactless comments on this topic Selena takes to heart.



Francia Rice and Selena Gomez

A recent episode of The Good Fight featured an inappropriate joke about her surgery, which shocked fans of the star. They actively defended her on social networks and criticized the creators of the show.

In the scene, the characters of the series argued that people cannot joke about necrophilia and autism, and one character says the following phrase:

And about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.

The 29-year-old star also did not disregard the joke and called it tasteless, and also thanked her fans for their support.

I’m not sure it has become normal to write organ transplant jokes for television shows, but unfortunately this seems to be the case. I hope the next time the writer presents one of these tasteless jokes, it will be immediately rejected and not aired. My fans always support me. Love you,



– she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Selena’s surgery has been the subject of on-screen jokes. Last year, it was joked about on the TV series Saved by the Bell. Then the singer’s fans also publicly resented and criticized the producers of the show.







