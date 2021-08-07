J.Lo on the steps of the Capitol, the forever young Salma Hayek and other best photos of the week

Знаменитости вдохновляют, наставляют, и даже поражают свежими снимками.

Why do we like to follow life so much celebrities, and then discuss, condemn and condemn? Probably, the fact is that in most cases our lives are quite predictable and ordinary, especially in conditions of barely ended lowdowntherefore, many feel the urgent need to see something unusual. Or maybe try on this or that situation in which your favorite celebrity finds itself.

The real gossips faced a string of scandals last week, starting with ongoing accusations against Armie Hammer, and ending with a long analysis of images from the long-awaited inauguration. However, if you are mired in prostration, and missed several stellar publications, we show you all those that are definitely worth paying attention to.

Jennifer Lopez

Guest star of the inauguration of President Joe Biden definitely stood out at the celebration not only in a snow-white image from Chanel, but also incredible photos on the steps of the Capitol – as if created fashion-photographer for glossy cover-story… Alex Rodriguez gently hugs his beloved, presenting the first lady of his life.

Salma Hayek

A role model and one of the sexiest women in the world, Salma Hayek, demonstrated last week that a bikini can become part of an outfit even at 54. The picture deserves the highest praise, like the figure of the actress, and we only envy with white envy, and we are promptly looking for new ways to improve our image.

Isla Fisher

The “Great Gatsby” star in everyday life is the girl next door, and this role suits her perfectly. Accompanied by the horse of Elsa Pataky’s friend. A real country girl or a rodeo heroine – you decide.

Read also: Vistavkovy project of Ukraїner u Lviv: Malanka. Welcome to Carnival









Sharon Stone

The Basic Instinct star pays homage to another iconic American culture, country performer Dolly Parton. In honor of the 75th birthday of the singer, Sharon could not resist, and showed which heroines are her inspiring figures.

Emily Ratajkowski

Despite the fact that the model and Insta-star are in position, she still continues to fill social networks with seductive pictures. And, of course, it is best to do this in a swimsuit of your own brand – advertising has never been so enticing.

Rachel Brosnahan

Fans of the series “The Amazing Mrs. Maisel”Last week saw confirmation that the filming of the new season of the beloved story is in full swing. We ourselves have missed the sparkling humor incredibly Midge, and therefore counting the days until the next retro episodes are shown.

Elizabeth Hurley

This is who can compete with Salma Hayek for the title of the sexiest woman in the 50+ category. “The Royals” and “Gossip Girl” star Elizabeth Hurley made it her duty to popularize the beauty of the body, and continues to do so even in a lockdown.