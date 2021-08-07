Jalapeno sauce, dance aerobics and hyaluronic acid: Anne Hathaway’s beauty secrets

Shot from the series “Modern Love”

Anne Hathaway is 38, but the actress has not changed much since The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and all thanks to a healthy and active lifestyle that she adheres to. We tell all about the main beauty secrets of Anne Hathaway, which help her to stay young!

Regular sports

The actress trains every morning five days a week, so her body is always toned and slim.

In addition to cardio workouts and dance aerobics, Ann likes to run for about twenty to thirty minutes every day, morning or evening.

A healthy diet



Ann has been a vegetarian for many years, but is careful to get her protein and vitamins from plant-based foods. So, every day the actress eats a lot of healthy vegetables (loves broccoli) and fruits and loves superfoods, including quinoa.

The jalapeno sauce helps the actress not gain weight – she adds it to almost all dishes. And all because it speeds up the metabolism in the body and gives a feeling of fullness for a long time.

Plenty of water

The actress drinks about twelve glasses of water a day, which helps her detoxify and improve her metabolism. Before going to bed, the star drinks two tablespoons of olive oil to strengthen the liver and cleanse the body.

No sun

Sunscreen La Roche Posay SPF 50

Anne Hathaway never sunbathes. She believes that the sun is the main enemy for youthful skin. And before going outside, she applies a cream with SPF 50 La Roche-Posay.









Care



Following her beautician’s recommendation, Ann makes a light oatmeal face scrub with a drop of lemon juice three times a week. The product helps to cleanse the skin of dead cells, remove redness and even out the tone.

The actress often uses moisturizing masks with hyaluronic acid, as well as creams with vitamin C, which make the skin not only radiant, but also have a powerful anti-aging effect.

Makeup



The actress does not part with mascara and black eyeliner, even when she goes shopping. The makeup helps her accentuate her big eyes, and she considers it to be her trademark.