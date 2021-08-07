Jamie Dornan Was Glad Emily Blunt Didn’t Watch Fifty Shades of Gray

The actress admitted that she had not seen her colleague in the role of Christian Gray before she started filming with him in “Wild Couple”.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt played the main characters in the recently released Wild Mountain Thyme. Talking about the new project and working with a colleague in an interview with ET, Emily noted that she had not seen his film “Fifty Shades of Gray.” Jamie, she said, was very happy about this.

“He said he was relieved when I admitted that I had not seen him in the role of Christian Gray. I haven’t watched the movie or read Fifty Shades of Gray. I told him: “Sorry.” And he replied: “Great, I feel better,” – said Blunt.

The Wild Couple tells the story of neighbors Anthony and Rosemary, who are constantly being prevented from starting a romantic relationship.









The shooting took place even before the pandemic. It was “a pleasure,” according to Dornan.

“All the best came together: we had a wonderful play by John Patrick Shanley, we filmed in County Mayo, Ireland, one of the most beautiful places in the world. And we had a wonderful team, we were all on the same wavelength. Each of them brought their own living energy to the film. We had fun during filming and after filming. And that was before covid. This is especially valuable now. It was a time when you could chat, hang out and everything was fine, ”Jamie said in an interview.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova