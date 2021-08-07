Jason Sudeikis is still mad at Olivia Wilde for her relationship with Harry Styles

Известный актер и режиссер Джейсон Судейкис по слухам абсолютно подавлен.

Jason Sudeikis is still worried about his ex-partner Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles.

“Jason is still heartbroken over the relationship between Olivia and Harry,” – said a source who is in the know about the relationship of the former lovers. “The couple is getting stronger and Jason is still very upset and, to be honest, a little angry.”

Wilde, 37, was spotted last week with Styles, 27, at lunch and then walking in a nearby park.

The 45-year-old comedian is currently filming the new season of his Apple TV + hit “Ted Lasso” in one borough of London, while the musician is working on his new project, My Policeman, in another part of the UK capital.

The actress is also in town with her two children, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, who appeared in an alliance with Sudeikis. Now children spend equal time with their parents.

Sudeikis, who is dating British model Keely Hazell, is heading to Los Angeles for tomorrow’s Apple Special for the new season of Teda Lasso, for which he won this year’s Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

As we learned in January, the comedian was desperate to learn that Wilde's relationship with Stiles began well before October 2020. The breakup of Wilde and her partner became known only in November – after seven years of marriage and, it seemed, a happy life.









“Of course, Olivia and Jason had problems in the pair, but this is the case in every relationship. What was never questioned is that Jason loves Olivia. He just adores her, and it is this fact that makes the whole story so sad. He always tried to do his best to make the relationship in their family work, ”said an anonymous source at the time.

The new couple of actress and musician even recently bought a house in the UK, not far from where Sudeikis is currently filming his project.

“People thought that Harry and Olivia had only been dating for a few months, but that’s not true. Jason found out about Stiles’ existence in his wife’s life, and made her talk about their family. Olivia asked to leave, and then the news of their breakup became public. “

The first glimpse of the Wilde and Stiles couple came when Page Six posted exclusive photos of the couple holding hands at the intimate wedding of musician manager Jeffrey Azoff in Montecito, California, back in January.

It was then reported that their friendship turned into romance on the set of Wilde’s thriller Don’t Worry Sweetheart, in which Stiles stars alongside Florence Pugh.