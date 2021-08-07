Jennifer Aniston crossed out unvaccinated friends from life – UNIAN

Jennifer Aniston condemned unvaccinated people / REUTERS

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston confirmed her status as an ardent supporter of the coronavirus vaccination – she admitted that she refused to communicate with those friends who have not yet been vaccinated.

She stated this in an interview with InStyle.

“I recently lost several people from my weekly routine, who refused (from vaccination – UNIAN) or did not speak (whether they were vaccinated or not – UNIAN). It was annoying,” says the 52-year-old actress.

She called it "a real shame" that many people oppose vaccinations or "just don't listen to the facts."

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but many opinions are not based on anything other than fear or propaganda,” Aniston complains.

Not understanding why she refuses to communicate with unvaccinated, if she is vaccinated herself, the actress explained that such people can still infect her.

“I can get sick, but I will not be taken to the hospital, and I will not die. But I can infect other unvaccinated and those whose health is at risk (or they already have some kind of diagnosis), and then I will put their lives That’s why I’m worried. You need to take care of more than just yourself, “she added.

Recall that the “pandemic” Christmas tree toy, which Aniston posted on social networks, caused a wave of hate against her.

Stanislav Kozhemyakin