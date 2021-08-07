Jennifer Aniston remembers “Friends” guest star who acted arrogantly

Этот мужчина делал вид, что играть в подобном шоу - ниже его достоинства.

Obviously, not all of the cast on Friends were real friends in life.

While any fan of the show worthy of his Central Perk mug can easily list all the guest stars who have guest-starred on Friends, Jennifer Aniston revealed that there is one exception to the rule – the actor she remembers for very different reasons than his impeccable playing talent.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the actress declined to name the person who was not too happy about his appearance on Friends, but said it was a man.

“It was like he was taller than being on a sitcom,” explained the actress.

She remembered how the crew and producers laughed at jokes during filming, which clearly upset the guest.

“This man acted as if the very idea that someone might laugh at their own jokes was unacceptable and ridiculous. Apparently, he thought that the jokes were stupid and not funny at all, ”Aniston recalled.

“And I still could not understand what he was doing here. His attitude was not at all about what we were filming about. “

As Aniston put it further, “It’s a wonderful, warm place, and you walk into our house to throw mud at it.”

It turns out that the mysterious man, many years later, nevertheless realized how inappropriate he behaved then, and even apologized.

“It’s funny that this man apologized for his behavior years later. He said that he was so nervous that he behaved definitely not in the best way, ”- said Jennifer Aniston.

Although Jen did not reveal the name of the person who acted so arrogant, Aniston still helped narrow down the options.

Was it Tom Selleck, who is known to have played one of Monica’s lovers, Dr. Richard Burke? Definitely not. What about Sean Penn, who happens to be Phoebe’s sister’s fiancé? Not him either.

So come on, Internet detectives, try to find that very snob!