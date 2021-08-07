Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney first appeared in public after the wedding

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Since the wedding, 29-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and 34-year-old Cooke Maroney have not been caught by the paparazzi. Recall that the lovers secretly legalized their relationship in September, and on October 19 they celebrated this event with a grand party in the company of friends and family. Reporters did not manage to get into the celebration itself, so very few pictures got into the press, and now the couple again appeared on the pages of the press.

Photographers caught Jennifer and Cook at the exit from the Museum of Modern Art – a rich cultural life is guaranteed when your husband is a gallery owner by profession! After appreciating the exhibit, the couple headed to a restaurant in Soho for lunch.

In front of the cameras, Lawrence appeared in a white leather coat and burgundy mules, and the image was complemented by a leopard-print handbag from Mehry Mu. Her husband opted for a sportier look, opting for a North Face windbreaker, jeans and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

The couple’s romance began in 2018, and in February of this year, Maroni proposed to his beloved. The wedding was celebrated at the Belcourt Castle mansion, owned by Alex and Caroline Rafaelian, and the star guests included Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen, Chris Jenner, Nicole Richie and many others.









According to insiders, the party lasted until the morning, and Jennifer and Cook were the last to leave, as they personally saw off all the guests. Well, there was enough space for everyone at this wide wedding – even the Dior bridesmaid’s dress had a separate room in the hotel!

The couple is rumored to have spent their honeymoon at the Nihi Sumba luxury hotel in Indonesia, which offers comfortable villas, outdoor pools and a private beach. One night in this complex will cost vacationers at least one thousand dollars.