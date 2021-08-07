Jennifer Love Hewitt shares how Gwyneth Paltrow reacted to her fan letter

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 41, spoke with ET about the upcoming season of 9-1-1, in which she is co-starring. During the interview, the actress recalled the recent words of singer Kelly Clarkson, who stated that during her participation on American Idol, Jennifer was one of the few people who treated the performance well. Hewitt noted that she was convinced from her own experience how important friendship is in show business.

The actress recalled an incident from the past: when Gwyneth Paltrow won the Oscar in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love, Jennifer wrote a letter to a colleague. According to her, like everyone else, she was in awe of the beauty and talent of the actress. And although she had never written such letters before, this time she decided to confess – on paper, Hewitt explained what a wonderful actress she considered Paltrow. Gwyneth sent her colleague a thank-you letter, which Jennifer still keeps in the frame at home.









“This was the first letter I ever wrote to a famous person, and what she replied really meant a lot to me,” the actress admitted.

Hewitt added that over the next several months, whenever they met, Gwyneth thanked her for the letter and flowers.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Svetlana Levkina