Justin Timberlake commented on rumors about his betrayal and apologized to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

A few days ago, the network circulated pictures in which 38-year-old Justin Timberlake was holding hands with 30-year-old actress Alicia Wainwright – together they starred in the film “Palmer” (Palmer). Then the public seriously suspected the singer of treason, despite the fact that insiders claimed that there was no romance between Justin and Alisha. Timberlake, who had been silent for a long time, finally made a public statement yesterday and commented on the scandalous situation on his Instagram.

I stay away from gossip as much as possible. But I feel it is very important for my family to dispel the latest rumors that are hurting the people I love.

A few weeks ago, I was seriously mistaken in my decision, but let me clarify: there was nothing between me and my colleague. I drank too much that evening and I regret my behavior. This is not an example that I would like to teach my son.

I apologize to my lovely wife and family for putting them in an awkward situation and I will do my best to be a better husband and father.

– he wrote.

The actor added that he is very proud of working on the film and is looking forward to continuing filming.

It is worth noting that the 37-year-old wife of the actor Jessica Biel did not publicly react to the scandalous situation involving her husband. Well, now that the incident is over, she is unlikely to comment on it at all.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for seven years and have a four-year-old son, Silas.



Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their son Silas







