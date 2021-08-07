Justin Timberlake flirts with his wife Jessica Biel on Instagram after rumors about the singer’s betrayal

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

It seems that the conflict between 38-year-old Justin Timberlake and his wife, 37-year-old Jessica Biel, is settled. The stars took their cue from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and flirt on social media.

– wrote the star under the video in which she balances on a ball and smiles.

Timberlake was one of the first to comment on the video. He left two heart-shaped emoticons. On Friday, December 13, the actress also posted a backstage shot for the Gaiam brand. Under the picture, the performer of the hit SexyBack again left a smiley face in the shape of a heart. Internet users noticed that Justin became so active on social media four weeks after he was suspected of cheating.

We will remind, the network got a photo of the paparazzi, in which he was holding the hand of his colleague, actress Alisha Weinwright, in a bar in New Orleans. On December 4, the singer posted a public apology on Instagram.

I apologize to my lovely wife and family for putting them in an awkward situation and I will do my best to be a better husband and father.

– he wrote.

There is no reason for such rumors to arise. They are working on a project together.

An insider told Us Magazine that it was Jessica who insisted that Justin publicly apologize to her.

Jessica encouraged Justin to post this statement on Instagram because she was embarrassed by his behavior and wanted him to take responsibility.

– added a source.

Timberlake and Beale have been married since 2012 and have a four-year-old son, Silas.