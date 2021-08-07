Justin Timberlake is working hard to mend his relationship with Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

38-year-old Justin Timberlake is trying to rehabilitate himself in front of his 37-year-old wife Jessica Biel for his behavior. Now the couple is preparing to spend Christmas together, and, according to an insider, the singer is doing everything to make her finally forgive him.

Jessica and Justin are going on vacation together, and she really wants to be alone with him. He was very nice to her and he wants her to know how much means to him. He makes great efforts for this,

– said the source.



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Recall that the scandal erupted after pictures from the set of the film “Palmer” were leaked to the network – they showed Timberlake holding his colleague Alisha Weinwright by the hand.

After some time, Justin publicly commented on the situation on Instagram and apologized to his wife, saying that he was drunk that day, but at the same time noted that there was nothing between him and Alisha.

I drank too much that evening and I regret my behavior. This is not an example that I would like to teach my son. I apologize to my lovely wife and family for putting them in an awkward situation and I will do my best to be a better husband and father.

– he declared.

Nevertheless, this situation deeply touched Beal, and she could not immediately forgive her husband. According to insiders, the actress gets very worried when her husband talks on the phone for a long time, although he says that she has no reason not to trust him.









She made him understand that she does not like it when he drinks too much and behaves this way. He knows he screwed up and now he’s trying to be perfect

– shared the source.



Justin Timberlake with his son Silas