Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: why they are constantly confused











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day





Director George Lucas noticed the similarity of the girls many years ago and took them into one picture to play doubles.











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Keira Knightley in her youth, photo: Legion-Media















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Natalie Portman in her youth, photo: Legion-Media





Both actresses rose to prominence at the same time, so it can be forgiven for being confused, or at least thinking of them as separated sisters. But no, they are not even relatives: Keira Knightley was born in London, and Natalie Portman was born in Israel.

The film stars themselves admit that they are sometimes confused. So Keira Knightley admitted that she was embarrassed by Natalie Portman fans: “I was chased several times at the airport by Portman fans. There were five times when they ran after me and shouted something like “Natalie, Natalie, sign an autograph, take a picture with us.” Once I took a picture for her. ” To be fair, let’s say that Kira was still surprised that she was confused with Kate Winslet and even Britney Spears.

In order to justify this confusion, you need to remember that in Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace “girls played doubles. Knightley portrayed the maid Saba, who became the decoy doppelganger of Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). Director George Lucas used the similarities of the girls, it was really not always clear on the screen which of the actresses is now the queen and who is her protector.











© Shot from the movie “Star Wars”





Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: comparison of appearance

It cannot be denied that the girls have the same type, which was also recognized by the famous stylist, image maker, fashion consultant and personal shopper David Kibby. He noted that ladies can easily apply the same makeup. The similarity of the girls is expressed in the fact that …

both girls are brown-haired,

with brown eyes,

almond-shaped eye incision,

lips of medium plumpness,

oval face shape,

expressive jawline,

equal proportions: nose length, forehead height, cheekbones.

Despite the fact that Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley do not go anywhere together, are not friends and intersect only on the red carpet, they often choose similar ones:

hairstyles …



















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Keira Knightley, photo: Legion-Media















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Natalie Portman, photo: Legion-Media





… and makeup.











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Keira Knightley, photo: Legion-Media















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Natalie Portman, photo: Legion-Media





Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman do not see their similarities, and prefer that they see individuality in each. And the differences, in fact, can be found much more.

The differences between Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

To begin with, let’s say that they are distinguished by several years in age and a few centimeters in height.

Knightley is 10 centimeters taller than Portman, 170 to 160. Portman is 4 years older than Knightley, she was born in 1981 and turns 40 in June, and Keira is now 36. The types of figures among film stars are also different. Kira has an asthenic type. Despite the fact that the lady has two daughters, Knightley still has small breasts and narrow hips. At the same time, after two births, Natalie’s figure acquired the type of “pear”: the actress has narrow shoulders and sloping hips.











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Keira Knightley, photo: Legion-Media















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Natalie Portman, photo: Legion-Media





Knightley made her film debut just a year after Portman’s debut. For Natalie it was “Leon” (1994), and for Kira – the film “Innocent Lies” (1995). And if we decided to talk about the differences, then we should turn to the energy of the actresses, which they bring to the role. Portman tends to be more serious, more mundane and prosaic, while Knightley is more often than not a rebel who goes against the grain and does everything possible to challenge the established order. This is shown by her roles in Pirates of the Caribbean opposite Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, in the movie Domino and ultimately in the drama Pride and Prejudice.

The girls began their acting careers almost simultaneously, but Portman has already won her Oscar for Best Actress in Black Swan. And Keira Knightley is twice nominated for an Academy Award for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and The Imitation Game.

The fates of the girls develop in different ways, but they are also united by the fact that both have been happily married for ten years and have two charming children.

Related materials: