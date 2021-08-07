Keira Knightley in Atonement: The Story of the Iconic Green Dress | Vogue Ukraine

In the film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel Atonement, Keira Knightley mesmerizes James McAvoy in an unforgettable emerald green satin dress. In this article, we will reveal the secrets of creating this iconic outfit.

Keira Knightley in Atonement, 2007

From Pirates of the Caribbean to Anna Karenina and The Duchess, Keira Knightley is used to historical films and their dramatic heroines in unforgettable costumes. In Joe Wright’s film Atonement, she plays Cecilia, a well-mannered young woman who falls in love with the governess’s son, played by James McAvoy. One of the most memorable scenes involving the lovers was their meeting in the library. In addition to Cecilia and Robbie, there is a third character in this scene that draws all the attention of the viewer – Keira Knightley’s emerald green dress.

Dress with many characters

To put together the characters’ wardrobe, Joe Wright turned to costume designer Jacqueline Durran, with whom he worked on Pride and Prejudice in 2005. Three criteria were set to create the famous dress: lightness, length and shade of green. The scene, which unfolds on the hottest summer day, had to be frank, gentle and sophisticated at the same time. The most important part of creating an outfit was the length of the skirt, and as for the green color, it symbolizes both the internal perception of feelings between the two main characters, and the jealousy experienced by Cecilia’s younger sister Brionni.









James McAvoy and Keira Knightley in Atonement, 2007

Alleged anachronism

Unlike Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Ian McEwan’s novel is set in 1935, at a time when clothing was increasingly simple silhouettes. Thin straps and a flowing airy skirt, a stunning cut on the back and a central slit that reveals the length of the actress’s legs – all this to some extent reflects the mood of the era. To create this outfit, the costume designer looked into fashion archives from the 1930s – and yet you won’t find a single dress that looks like the movie, as the silhouette is partly Art Deco. The costume designer acknowledges this anachronism and says that in this way the dress adapts to the stage and to the purely aristocratic style of Cecilia Tallis. With a model like Keira Knightley, Jacqueline Durran could afford a lot of pranks. To emphasize Knightley’s slimness, Jacqueline Durran added a drape tied around the hips. And in order to finally conquer both the hero of James McAvoy and the audience, the designer made an open back and exposed the actress’s skin.

Based on materials from vogue.fr