Kendall Jenner is in a panic over an obsessed fan with a criminal record. Details

The star went to court to protect herself and her family.







REX / Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner











The 25-year-old supermodel won a temporary restraining order in court for an obsessed fan who entered her West Hollywood mansion late at night a few days ago. Kendall Jenner was at home at that moment, but in a safe place. Not finding the star, the intruder stripped naked and tried to swim in her pool, but the security service stopped this and called the police.









The violator was arrested, but released six hours later due to safety rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. In her lawsuit, Kendall indicated that the attacker tried to invade the territory of the house of her younger sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner, the very next day. In documents released by the TMZ portal, the star also noted that the man had previously been arrested for kidnapping.

Fearing for her safety, the model urgently moved and hired more armed guards. According to the court decision, the obsessive admirer is forbidden to approach Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris Jenner closer than a hundred yards (almost 92 meters). According to insiders, the supermodel has no plans to return to her mansion. The house has not yet been put up for sale.

Jenner had previously secured protection from another obsessed fan. From the Los Angeles police, the star learned that a young man had crossed the country to find a weapon and shoot her. Now the man is in a psychiatric hospital, but he can return to freedom at any time.